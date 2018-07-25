FALSE FLAG ATTACK: Greece Targeted With Geoengineered Wildfire Terrorism (Photos)

Posted on July 25, 2018 by State of the Nation

THE HELSINKI STING! Trump and Putin Make Secret Deal

Posted on July 23, 2018 by State of the Nation

RUSSOPHOBIA: The Zio-Anglo-American Conspiracy to Conquer Russia Unravels in Real Time

Posted on July 21, 2018 by State of the Nation

Deep State’s Intensifying Coup Against Trump, Traitors Boldly Expose Themselves

Posted on July 20, 2018 by State of the Nation

BILL BROWDER: Hillary’s bagman and ex-American oligarch wanted by Russia for stolen ‘$400 million that went to Clinton campaign’ (Updated)

Posted on July 17, 2018 by State of the Nation

$100 Billion Class Action Lawsuit To Be Filed Against Google

Posted on July 14, 2018 by State of the Nation

THE ABORTION CONSPIRACY: Ultra-Secret Back Story Finally Revealed

Posted on July 9, 2018 by State of the Nation

The GLADIO CODE Has Been Broken, NATO’s Terror Network Shattered

Posted on July 5, 2018 by State of the Nation

AWANGATE Implodes! DOJ Becomes a Self-Incriminated Co-Conspirator

Posted on July 3, 2018 by State of the Nation

GLADIO: “The SWORD” Used By The North Atlantic Terrorist Organization Worldwide

Posted on July 2, 2018 by State of the Nation

ANNAPOLIS NEWSPAPER MASSACRE: Another Gladio-style False Flag Terrorist Attack

Posted on June 28, 2018 by State of the Nation

CIVIL WAR 2.0! Cui bono?

Posted on June 28, 2018 by State of the Nation

SPYGATE: The Reign of the Psychopaths is Over

Posted on June 25, 2018 by State of the Nation

The Fake ‘Child Separation’ Issue Was an Engineered Distraction from the Biggest Scandal in U.S. Political History

Posted on June 20, 2018 by State of the Nation

LEFT COAST HYPOCRISY: An American Child Was Separated From Her Mother In California With No End In Sight

Posted on June 19, 2018 by State of the Nation

IG Report: A Complete and Total Whitewash by Deep State Agent Michael Horowitz

Posted on June 16, 2018 by State of the Nation

RED ALERT: False Flag Chemical Attack in Syria Likely During Russia’s World Cup

Posted on June 14, 2018 by State of the Nation

Anthony Bourdain Murdered: Everything points to all the usual suspects

Posted on June 9, 2018 by State of the Nation

FALSE FLAG ALERT: Did the Israeli-owned geothermal plant cause Kilauea’s volcanic eruption after triggering an earthquake swarm?

Posted on June 4, 2018 by State of the Nation

Cultural Marxism: The Secret Strategy Used To Carry Out An American ‘Bolshevik Revolution’

Posted on June 2, 2018 by State of the Nation

World Wars Always Begin With Trades Wars (Updated)

Posted on May 29, 2018 by State of the Nation

Massive Alt Media Conspiracy Covers Up Neocon Crime Wave

Posted on May 27, 2018 by State of the Nation

DAVID & GOLIATH 2018: How One Man Accelerated the Collapse of the British American Empire

Posted on May 24, 2018 by State of the Nation

Santa Fe Shooting OBVIOUSLY Another False Flag Terror Operation (Updated)

Posted on May 19, 2018 by State of the Nation

The Secret Power Behind Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Posted on May 18, 2018 by State of the Nation

SOTN explains why Alt Media is abandoning Trump as the Fifth Estate closely examines his Zionist foreign policy

Posted on May 15, 2018 by State of the Nation

WW3 Alert: Israel’s Death Wish and Fake Armageddon

Posted on May 10, 2018 by State of the Nation

ZOG Rules: Trump Proves His Administration Is A Zionist Occupied Government

Posted on May 8, 2018 by State of the Nation

This is why the Zio-Anglo-American Axis is so determined to wage war against Russia.

Posted on May 8, 2018 by State of the Nation

Syria’s Bashar al-Assad: The Well-Hidden Back Story

Posted on May 5, 2018 by State of the Nation

THEIR FINAL SOLUTION: Dollar Collapse, Market Crash & World War 3

Posted on May 3, 2018 by State of the Nation

SOS: Major False Flag Ship Attack on U.S. Navy in Mediterranean Planned as Pretext for World War III

Posted on April 23, 2018 by State of the Nation

Obama Staged His Own 9/11 That Nobody Suspected

Posted on April 20, 2018 by State of the Nation

Here’s why Trump was ordered to launch the Syrian missile attack

Posted on April 15, 2018 by State of the Nation

TRUMP Reality Check by Q²: Everyone needs to read this!

Posted on April 14, 2018 by State of the Nation

The Whole Thing Was Staged! Everything…It’s All Fake News! But The Repercussions Will Be Very Serious! WW3?

Posted on April 11, 2018 by State of the Nation

OUTRIGHT COERCION OF THE POTUS OCCURRING IN REAL TIME

Posted on April 10, 2018 by State of the Nation

False Flag Chemical Attack In Douma Staged So Neocons Can Justify Invasion Of Syria

Posted on April 8, 2018 by State of the Nation

OPERATION HOGG WASH BLOWN WIDE OPEN—Part 2

Posted on April 5, 2018 by State of the Nation

The Neocon Zionist Plan for an Apocalyptic War in the Mideast

Posted on April 3, 2018 by State of the Nation

SOS: Q-squared Delivers a Set of Serious Messages About the POTUS (Updated)

Posted on March 24, 2018 by State of the Nation

AUSTIN BOMBINGS: Deep State Carries Out False Flag Attacks To Terrorize Texas

Posted on March 20, 2018 by State of the Nation

Will Governor Jerry Brown Be Arrested, Prosecuted and Imprisoned…

Posted on March 15, 2018 by State of the Nation

Operation Hogg Wash Blown Wide Open

Posted on March 13, 2018 by State of the Nation

NIKOLAS CRUZ Needs Our Help! Clearly he’s been framed. Has anyone thought about that?

Posted on March 12, 2018 by State of the Nation

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT concerning Team Trump vs. Deep State

Posted on March 10, 2018 by State of the Nation

Florida’s Unconstitutional Gun Control Legislation Only The Beginning

Posted on March 9, 2018 by State of the Nation

MILITARY TRIBUNALS: Why They Are Absolutely Necessary

Posted on March 3, 2018 by State of the Nation

OPERATION EAGLE EYE: Code Name for the 2018 Valentine’s Day Massacre

Posted on March 1, 2018 by State of the Nation

“FULL METAL GARB”! The Real Shooter(s) Was A Professionally Outfitted Military Commando.

Posted on February 25, 2018 by State of the Nation

OPERATION HOGG WASH: Phase I of Deep State’s Psyop to Impose Strict Gun Control Measures Nationwide

Posted on February 23, 2018 by State of the Nation

Soros-funded ‘National Gun Control Movement’ is all about starting an American civil war

Posted on February 21, 2018 by State of the Nation

OPERATION GLADIO C: Government-Sponsored Domestic Terrorism Targets American Public Schools

Posted on February 18, 2018 by State of the Nation

VALENTINE’S DAY MASSACRE: Here’s why the Florida high school mass shooting was a false flag black operation

Posted on February 14, 2018 by State of the Nation

Obama’s Official Portrait Reveals His Dirty Little Secret

Posted on February 13, 2018 by State of the Nation

There’s simply no stopping the upcoming CRASH OF THE MILLENNIUM

Posted on February 11, 2018 by State of the Nation

Engineered Market Crash: Who ordered the controlled demolition and why now?

Posted on February 7, 2018 by State of the Nation

“FISA Memo” Crimes Demand the Immediate Dismantling of the FBI

Posted on February 5, 2018 by State of the Nation

Engineered Train Crash Could Have Wiped Out the Republican Majority in Congress!

Posted on February 1, 2018 by State of the Nation

Sorry, but AMTRAK crashes don’t just occur like this when they’re carrying a trainload of GOP congressmen; they’re made to happen!

Posted on February 1, 2018 by State of the Nation

DEEP STATE CRIMINALITY WARRANTS RICO ACT PROSECUTION AND PUNISHMENT

Posted on January 27, 2018 by State of the Nation

RED ALERT: FISAgate Proves Deep State Will Do ANYTHING To Remove Trump

Posted on January 25, 2018 by State of the Nation

FISAgate: The Democratic Party is finally over, Deep State in a free-fall collapse

Posted on January 21, 2018 by State of the Nation

‘Stormy Daniels’ Psyop: Why now and who’s behind it?

Posted on January 19, 2018 by State of the Nation

BOMBOGENESIS: Geoengineers Using Weather Weapons of Mass Destruction Against America

Posted on January 11, 2018 by State of the Nation

ANATOMY OF THE CIA-DIRECTED COUP ATTEMPT IN IRAN

Posted on January 5, 2018 by State of the Nation

Iran Regime Change 2.0: C.I.A. Attempting To Overthrow Yet Another Administration In Tehran

Posted on December 31, 2017 by State of the Nation

JFK Assassination Co-Conspirators Revealed, Top Decision-makers Gave Themselves Away

Posted on December 28, 2017 by State of the Nation

Only Trump can destroy Deep State

Posted on December 26, 2017 by State of the Nation

Free-fall Collapse of Bitcoin an Engineered Swindle

Posted on December 22, 2017 by State of the Nation

The USA was never a real democracy, nor was it ever meant to be.

Posted on December 16, 2017 by State of the Nation

DEEP STATE DOES BAMA: Senate Election Stolen, Rigged By All The Usual Suspects

Posted on December 13, 2017 by State of the Nation

Crytpocurrency Platforms: Owned & Operated by the Banksters

Posted on December 12, 2017 by State of the Nation

FIREGEDDON: Geoengineered California Firestorms Propagated to Terrorize and Manufacture Consent

Posted on December 11, 2017 by State of the Nation

California Wildfire: A Geoengineered Firestorm to DISTRACT from Trump’s Jerusalem Declaration

Posted on December 7, 2017 by State of the Nation

Deep State Collapsing, C.I.A. Being Defanged, Shadow Government Defeat Inevitable

Posted on December 2, 2017 by State of the Nation

Trump has only ONE response to the ongoing soft coup being run by rogue elements within the U.S. Intelligence Community

Posted on November 29, 2017 by State of the Nation

The C.I.A. Literally Controls EVERYTHING … Even Deep State

Posted on November 26, 2017 by State of the Nation

Government Finally Admits Chemical Geoengineering Via Chemtrail Operations

Posted on November 19, 2017 by State of the Nation

JFK Assassination Plot Exposed, Multiple Co-Conspirators Identified

Posted on November 18, 2017 by State of the Nation

Deep State Desperate to Torpedo Roy Moore’s Senate Bid

Posted on November 15, 2017 by State of the Nation

Rancho Tehama: Another False Flag Mass Shooting in Trump Country

Posted on November 14, 2017 by State of the Nation

Tehama County is one of the most conservative counties in California

GEORGE SOROS: The Back Story No One Talks About

Posted on November 14, 2017 by State of the Nation

#PEDOGATE: The California Cesspool of Judicial Corruption is Inconceivable

Posted on November 14, 2017 by State of the Nation

NOVEMBER 2017: The Month When All Hell Breaks Loose

Posted on November 12, 2017 by State of the Nation

Counter-coup in Saudi Arabia played out in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 at the Mandalay Bay

Posted on November 9, 2017 by State of the Nation

The Globalists Just Tried To Take Out Senator Rand Paul

Posted on November 7, 2017 by State of the Nation

FALSE FLAG ATTACK: Texas Church Massacre Was Another Black Operation & Psyop

Posted on November 6, 2017 by State of the Nation

Texas Church Massacre: Who really did it and why?

Posted on November 5, 2017 by State of the Nation

URANIUMGATE Explodes: The White Hats Are About To Indict The Black Hats

Posted on November 5, 2017 by State of the Nation

30 FBI Agents checked into Mandalay Bay Hotel 1-2 days before Vegas shooting?

Posted on November 1, 2017 by State of the Nation

NOV 4: Soros & His Bolsheviks Launch the Hot Phase of the Purple Revolution

Posted on October 31, 2017 by State of the Nation

“REFUSE FASCISM” Mobilizes to Overthrow Trump Administration Starting Nov. 4

Posted on October 31, 2017 by State of the Nation

OPERATION ZIPPER: The CIA’s Highly Organized Conspiracy to Assassinate President John F. Kennedy

Posted on October 29, 2017 by State of the Nation

Why the CIA assassinated JFK and who gave the orders

Posted on October 28, 2017 by State of the Nation

JFK Assassination: Classic CIA EXECUTION Plan and COVERUP

Posted on October 28, 2017 by State of the Nation

Lee Harvey Oswald Framed by the CIA Because He Infiltrated Their Assassination Conspiracy & Was Working Directly for the Kennedy Brothers

Posted on October 27, 2017 by State of the Nation

JFK Jr. Told The World Who Murdered His Father – But Nobody Was Paying Attention

Posted on October 27, 2017 by State of the Nation

It wasn’t Russia that tried to fix the 2016 U.S. presidential election, it was the British.

Posted on October 26, 2017 by State of the Nation

A 2nd Massacre & Massive Coverup Occurred at Hooters Casino Las Vegas on Oct. 1st

Posted on October 23, 2017 by State of the Nation

URANIUMGATE: The Queen Bee Gets Stung By ‘The Putin Sting’

Posted on October 19, 2017 by State of the Nation

HARVEYGEDDON: 2nd Hurricane Harvey of 2017 Hits Hollywood Horrifyingly Hard

Posted on October 16, 2017 by State of the Nation

This is why they took down Harvey Weinstein

Posted on October 15, 2017 by State of the Nation

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Geoengineered Firestorms Terrorize to Advance the Agenda(s)

Posted on October 14, 2017 by State of the Nation

Las Vegas Mass Shooting Staged And Then Hijacked By NWO Globalist Cabal

Posted on October 12, 2017 by State of the Nation

Emerging Alt Media narrative that ‘nobody died’ in Vegas is categorically debunked

Posted on October 11, 2017 by State of the Nation

Hard Evidence of Vegas Deaths and Mortal Wounds Is Missing—WHY?

Posted on October 10, 2017 by State of the Nation

A Request to SOTN Readers

MANDALAY MASSACRE: A Special Report On The Las Vegas Terror Attack & Mass Casualty Incident

Posted on October 7, 2017 by State of the Nation

STUNNING DISCLOSURE ABOUT LAS VEGAS PSYOP—The Jason Aldean tattoo and the Illuminati game card!

Posted on October 5, 2017 by State of the Nation

LAS VEGAS SACRIFICE: The Incredible Back Story Designed To Cover Up The Shocking Truth

Posted on October 3, 2017 by State of the Nation

Las Vegas Mass Shooting: False Flag, PsyOp & Black Op to Distract

Posted on October 2, 2017 by State of the Nation

KNEELGATE: The Ultimate Objective of the Real Perpetrators

Posted on September 29, 2017 by State of the Nation

The NFL crashes and burns! Collapse of the celebrity culture now inevitable.

Posted on September 26, 2017 by State of the Nation

Exploding Professional Sports Fiasco: The Hidden Back Story

Posted on September 24, 2017 by State of the Nation

Putin’s Russia Relentlessly Attacked By Deep State, We the People Also Under Withering Assault

Posted on September 22, 2017 by State of the Nation

Full-Scale Weather War Being Waged Against North America

Posted on September 21, 2017 by State of the Nation

2017: Year of the Great Turning

Posted on September 19, 2017 by State of the Nation

Hurricane Jose: The Geoengineered Secret Weapon

Posted on September 16, 2017 by State of the Nation

September 23, 2017 & The Great Tribulation

Posted on September 16, 2017 by State of the Nation

The Great American Eclipse Proves To Be A Real Blockbuster

Posted on September 14, 2017 by State of the Nation

Chester Bennington: Another Celebrity Suicided By Hanging—Was he the biological son of John Podesta?

Posted on July 23, 2017 by State of the Nation

PEDOGATE: Pandora’s Box Has Been Opened for Deep State and the C.I.A.

Posted on March 14, 2017 by State of the Nation

P E D O G A T E

A Global Child Trafficking and Exploitation Crime Syndicate

MURDER BY INJECTION: Classic Interview with Eustace Mullins (Video)

Posted on July 27, 2018 by State of the Nation

