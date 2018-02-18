OPERATION GLADIO C: Government-Sponsored Domestic Terrorism Targets American Public Schools

How the CIA’s MKUltra Mind Control Program Creates ‘Mass Shooters’ and Turns ‘Lone Gunmen’ Into Patsies

“The United States has been under the complete control of the “Very Deep State” (much deeper than Deep State) for decades. The “Very Deep State” (VDS) uses the alphabet soup agencies of the U.S. Intelligence Community to monitor and police every sphere of life in American society. Just like the Soviet Union of the last century, there are no secrets. Only now there really are NO secrets anywhere in the 50 states. Not only is there is a vast network of undercover citizen spies who operate in every county, agents of the VDS are surreptitiously inserted into every organization of note nationwide. The present National Security State, with its full-spectrum surveillance regime and spying apparatus, actually functions as a full-blown, communist police state (where the FBI=KGB, literally). The Shadow Government (a clandestine, autocratic and all-powerful global entity), that oversees the U.S. Federal Government, uses Operation Gladio C (via NATO command and control) to manufacture consent via government-sponsored terrorism. Mass shootings, in particular, are methodically used in this way to terrorize the body politic into supporting draconian measures that erode national sovereignty. Undermining the American Republic is the single most important objective of Operation Gladio C. Other nations are experiencing their own versions of Operation Gladio C as seen throughout the European Union, the Middle East, South Asia, Central and South America, Mexico, etc.”

— Intelligence Analyst and Former Military Officer

The United States of America has been under relentless terror attacks by foreign and domestic agents of the New World Order globalist cabal. All of these false flag terrorist operations are carried out under the rubric of Operation Gladio C, a super-secret enterprise and organizational derivative of NATO’s notorious “Operation Gladio”. The following article explains how Obama illicitly completed the legal framework which permits this state-sponsored terrorism on U.S. soil.

“FALSE FLAGS” are LEGAL PROPAGANDA Produced by the Department of Defense

“Operation Gladio” is well-known throughout intelligence circles and military leadership worldwide as a covert and ongoing NATO-run terrorist operation. Those intel and secret service agents, with firsthand knowledge of NATO’s many false flag terrorist attacks conducted in Europe and the United States, quietly call it the “North Atlantic Terrorist Organization”.

That’s not to say that Operation Gladio (OG) conducts their terror attacks by themselves. There is now a prodigious body of evidence — circumstantial, anecdotal and hard proof — on the Internet which points directly to their intimate collaboration with the CIA, FBI, NSA, DHS, DOD, local law enforcement, as well as many other silent partners (e.g. SERCO) in the execution of the OG black operations.

Foreign Outsourcing Giant SERCO Takes Over the US National Security State

Operation Gladio C

Virtually every mass shooting and bombing that has taken place in the USA since President John F. Kennedy held office has been carried out according to the dictates of NATO’s Operation Gladio C.

KEY POINT: Why NATO? Why SERCO? Just like the FISAgate scandal revealed that Great Britain’s FusionGPS fabricated the fake Trump dossier and Wiretapgate exposed the UK’s GCHQ as unlawfully conducting electronic surveillance of Trump Tower, the Brits are regularly used to distance the American perps from the U.S. crime scene. (This also is why British Petroleum was chosen as the villain for the 2010 BP Gulf oil spill—a MIHOP black operation.) NATO is similarly utilized, especially the British military leadership, to oversee Operation Gladio C in order to assert plausible deniability should serious exposure occur. SERCO, headquartered in Hook, Hampshire, England, United Kingdom, performs all the behind-the-scenes detail work necessary to successfully manage the cover ups.

An objective assessment of the 3 biggest bombings on the U.S. mainland since 1990 clearly indicates government-sponsored terrorism. Even though the official record does not indict (or even indicate) any government participation (read: FBI, ATF, CIA) with these major terrorist attacks, they simply could not have been conducted without the U.S. government’s foreknowledge and active involvement, particularly with the transparent cover-ups.

(1) 1993 World Trade Center bombing

(2) 1995 Oklahoma City bombing

(3) 2001 Terrorist Attacks on World Trade Center and Pentagon

Furthermore, it has been proven, both scientifically and practically, that each of these bombings could only have been executed with the support of criminal elements within the FBI as well as other rogue agencies within the U.S. Federal Government . In each case, those who were accused and/or indicted of these grievous crimes were falsely convicted and harshly sentenced for atrocities they did not commit.

To ‘successfully’ implement the foregoing major criminal conspiracies required a massive and highly organized network of co-conspirators. Such an effective and sophisticated network must have had the full cooperation of the U.S. Intelligence Community to include the CIA, FBI, NSA, and DIA at the very least.

Because of the sheer depth and breadth of these false flag black operations, these 3 major attacks on America must have also received tacit approval and material support from countless agents of Deep State throughout all three branches of the U.S. government. The entire Military-Industrial Complex as well as the Silicon Valley Tech Corporations are likewise conscripted to support these blackops as follows: Why did Google Earth conspicuously censor Internet photos of missing security camera next to the Parkland FL high school entrance door?

This is exactly how Operation Gladio C works. It utilizes the very same strategies and tactics that Operation Gladio A and B use only applies them specifically to domestic mass casualty events (MCE). These meticulously staged attacks are executed as false flag operations designed to terrorize the American people.

Strategy of tension

Terrorism by its very nature creates an atmosphere of extreme tension (and fear) wherever it is perpetrated. The very purpose of Operation Gladio C is to generate so much tension throughout the United States that the body politic will concede to whatever demands the political class is cynically legislating on behalf of their NWO masters. In fact, laws are now systematically made this way; manufactured consent paves the way for oppressive legislation that further subjugates the citizenry.

It was the deliberate implementation of this “strategy of tension” throughout Europe that allowed the totalitarian superstate — the European Union (EU) — to be established. The false promise to eliminate war between member nations was held high as a byproduct of the EU. So was the false expectation to eradicate terrorism Europewide which has instead significantly increased.

Ever since the 9/11 false flag terrorist attacks — a classic “Operation Gladio” project — the United States has seen a dramatic uptick in state-sponsored mass casualty events. Many of these have taken the form of mass shootings and bombings. However, it is specifically school massacres via a lone gunman which have disproportionately increased.

While the Las Vegas massacre is an obvious exception to the pattern, that October 1st Harvest Music Festival shooting spree was also a typical Operation Gladio C psyop. Which is exactly why it was disappeared from the Mainstream Media (MSM) new reports so quickly; it contained inexplicable elements that revealed it to be a very sophisticated and highly organized CIA-directed, FBI-protected black operation.

30 FBI Agents checked into Mandalay Bay Hotel 1-2 days before Vegas shooting?

When these mass shootings are staged in schools, it’s clear that there is a highly calculated agenda. Not only did the recent Florida high school MCE produce a torrent of MSM coverage (sometimes know as “Operation Mockingbird“ propaganda), it was all focused on stripping the American people of their gun rights with the ultimate goal of repealing the Second Amendment. The Parkland, FL mass shooting also served to change the national conversation from the ever-worsening FISAgate scandal, which it did. The article below spells it all out.

VALENTINE’S DAY MASSACRE: Here’s why the Florida high school mass shooting was a false flag black operation

Mass Shootings: Brought to the USA by Operation Gladio C

It’s essential to understand the correct organizational structure which is responsible for coordinating and executing these never-ending school massacres. Operation Gladio C is the code name given to over-arching strategic plan which guides these terror black ops.

KEY POINT: The primary reason that homegrown terrorists are trained to commit acts of domestic terrorism under the command of Operation Gladio C is that military officers cannot disobey orders. If they do, they risk their careers. They also make themselves vulnerable to prosecution, which is always conducted under a cloak of secrecy due to bogus ‘national security’ concerns. This is similar to the patently illegal chemtrail spraying program, which is also a massive military operation directed by the U.S. Air Force and known as OPERATION INDIGO SKYFOLD.

The peak decision-making process is informed by the central planners within the US military and NATO leadership who have overseen the European franchise of “Operation Gladio” since World War II. “Operation Gladio” is still very much in play today as it was when the Red Brigades and Baader-Meinhof Gang (both left-wing terrorist groups) were terrorizing Europe in the 1970s and early 1980s. The recent terrorist attacks on the European Continent are also a testament to this as are the Al Qaeda, ISIS and Daesh terror MCEs staged across the Middle East.

Here in the states, all of the necessary organs of government are involved with the planning and execution of the MCEs, each of which are required for flawless execution. The US Army, FBI, CIA, DIA, DHS, ATF, and local law enforcement each have their respective roles to play, but they do so on a strictly need-to-know basis and in a highly compartmentalized fashion. This ensures that no single entity or individual knows too much or can compromise these exceedingly covert black operations.

In an effort to guarantee success and avoid exposure of the MCE, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is always chosen to play a crucial role. As the nation’s premier law enforcement agency, the FBI is assigned to control the crime scene just as they control the narrative that is fed to the MSM. They do this both upfront during media blitzes and from behind the scenes. Who could ever forget the FBI special agent hovering over the Las Vegas sheriff during the press briefings in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting psyop.

Federal Bureau of Investigation = America’s GESTAPO

The number of incidents that define the FBI as a stone-cold secret state police force are too many to catalogue here. Nevertheless, it’s now clear that the Bureau has always operated as a jackbooted gang of heavily armed thugs. Here’s another short (yet more comprehensive) list of just a few of the FBI’s most heinous crimes and profound betrayals against the American people. Some of these institutional crimes were perpetrated in close coordination with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, another rogue agency.

• 2001 Cover-up of 9/11 terrorist attacks

• 1995 Oklahoma City bombing

• 1993 World Trade Center bombing

• 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting (crime and coverup)

• 1993 Waco siege and firebombing

• 2015 Twin Peaks shootout in Waco TX

• 1992 Ruby Ridge murders of Randy Weaver’s wife and child

• 2016 Oregon murder of patriot LaVoy Finicum

Hence, it ought to be apparent that only a Stasi-styled agency like the FBI could be intimately involved as an accomplice in such a broad range of criminal activities as these.

FBI as government-run protection racket

The brutal reality is that the FBI truly functions as the American secret state police, as it was established to be. Given the many shocking disclosures that have come out since Trump’s presidency, it’s evident that the FBI is a rogue federal agency that has absolutely nothing to do with law enforcement. The FBI operates much more like a protection racket providing muscle and implementing cover-ups whenever necessary.

The myriad crime sprees, that the FBI facilitates and/or covers up, are actually committed by career criminal politicians, corporate crooks, international banksters and an assortment of other high-level gangsters and felons. The list of VIP lawbreakers literally reads like a Who’s Who of American high society.

There’s no better example of this than the Clinton Crime Family (some really believe Bonnie & Clyde reincarnated as Hill & Bill). There’s now hard evidence scattered throughout the public domain which demonstrates the complicity of the FBI in the ongoing Clinton crime wave. That crime wave began long before the recent spate of Clinton scandals variously known as: Russiagate, FISAgate, Dossiergate, Intelgate, Uraniumgate, Wiretapgate, Emailgate, Weinergate, ISISgate, Benghazigate, etc. Many believe that the multitude of institutional abuses of FISAgate alone demands that the FBI be shut down…for good!

“FISA Memo” Crimes Demand the Immediate Dismantling of the FBI

Before the Clintons, of course, there was the Bush Crime Syndicate. The Bush’s Cocaine smuggling operation at Arkansas’ Mena Airport (while Clinton was AR governor), as well as the Savings and Loan scandal under President George H.W. Bush (his son Neil was sued by the FDIC), are just 2 examples of the deeply entrenched criminality at the highest echelons of American government.

Back to Operation Gladio C

This country has some extremely serious problems concerning Operation Gladio C.

It’s very important to point out that no other nation on Earth is so challenged by mass shootings the way the USA is. Just why is that? Really, why is this country plagued by so many school massacres?! There’s not a week that goes by that there is not a shooting in a school somewhere in America. When compared to all the other countries, the only reasonable deduction is that the great majority of these shootings are engineered by those who seek to irreparably tear the fabric of American society. And so they have.

Nikolas Cruz: MKUltra Mind Control Victim?

While it’s impossible to state with certainty, there’s a great likelihood that Nikolas Cruz was the product of the CIA’s MKUltra mind control program. Everything about his life and behavior smacks of the perfect candidate to be first victimized and then used by the shrinks who are routinely contracted by the C.I.A. to implement their infamous mind-altering program.

MKUltra & the Florida School Shooting, Cell Phone Tech and Psychotropic Drugs (Video)

While most of the evidence is circumstantial, it’s quite compelling. #1: Victims are frequently selected because they come from broken families. Not only was he an adopted child, Cruz’s mother and father had both passed away. He took the loss of his mother particularly hard, as adopted children often do because of abandonment issues. Lynda Cruz died of pneumonia on November 1, 2017 and Nikolas was depressed according to those who knew him. Therefore, it’s very significant that this crime was committed not long after her death. What really happened to Nikolas between November 1 and February 14?

“Mr. Cruz and his brother, Zachary, had been adopted, and were raised largely by their mother, Lynda Cruz, especially after their father, Roger P. Cruz, died suddenly in 2004 at the age of 67. Ms. Cruz died in November, and people who knew Nikolas said he had taken the loss hard.”[1]

#2: According to press reports, Cruz’s had been diagnosed with ADHD and Autism, and had been on medication. The pharmaceutical drugs that are usually prescribed are powerful psychotropic medications which can have dangerously adverse side effects. Such drug regimens can also be used as a part of a concealed mind-control program administered by his mental health professional handler.

#3: Cruz was expelled from his high school and was told not to bring his backpack on the premises. As a “troubled student” and despondent teenager, it truly appears that he was deliberately broken by the “System” in order to make him vulnerable to an MKUltra mind-control program. Everything was being stacked against him so that he would snap exactly when his handlers wanted him to, which he apparently did. It appears that Cruz’s younger brother has also snapped…right on time: BAKER ACT: What better way to invalidate Nikolas Cruz’s younger brother’s testimony than have him committed to a mental hospital

#4: Perhaps the real clincher in this case is the lack of response on the part of the FBI after receiving credible threats about Cruz’s highly suspicious behavior. Locally, there was also an extremely negligent response by various school and local law enforcement authorities to Cruz’s behavior. It’s as though he was being systematically set up to participate [UNWITTINGLY] in a massacre. In other words, if he really was one of the shooters, Nikolas Cruz may not even know what he did because of the psychoactive drugs and mind manipulation techniques used on him (that’s even if he fired a single shot).

#5: It’s always suspect whenever fellow students and other acquaintances are trotted onto MSM evening news platforms who provide testimony that fits the preconceived narrative too perfectly. The immediate and full-throated news reports painted a picture so fast about the suspect that much of the information must have already been in their possession. How did that happen? It’s kind of like another Operation Gladio C terror event known as 9/11, when the free-fall collapse of Building #7 transpired after the BBC newscast that reported it!

#6: Then there is Cruz’s expressed interest in guns and killing animals which is not uncommon among boys his age. It’s very much a teenage thing (especially in such a violent American society) that has been conveniently magnified by the MSM to make him out to be a crazed killer, which he may or may not be. However, his most recent caretakers were quite clear that he never demonstrated such an incriminating tendency.

“They also saw no signs of animal cruelty. They are animal lovers, with two dogs and six cats. He’d have been kicked out if he was mean to their animals. Cruz seemed to love their pets.”[2]

#7: There have been way too many accounts given by other students who witnessed the event from inside the school who spoke of multiple shooters. This fact alone ought to stop everybody dead in their tracks. This often happens with black operations. The initial news reports capture much truth but are then completely disregarded during the investigation. Why have the investigators already ignored these multiple shooter testimonies, as the MSM news updates fully indicate? This right here is a hallmark of these blackops as well as HUGE red flag waving: Operation Gladio C.

Students At Florida School Shooting Report Crisis Drills and Multiple Shooters (Video)

#8: That there were “Code Red active shooter drills” (See the orange highlight in the screenshot below) conveniently conducted on site at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida only adds to the likelihood of this mass shooting being a carefully scripted MCE. Why are nearly all of these false flag shootings preceded by drills? This coincidence is simply far too frequent not to be an integral part of these pre-planned psyops. CODE RED ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILL: Who really spread the rumor before the mass shooting so that the students would think it was all a drill?

KEY POINT: The best way to solve this crime mystery is to interview those who had the most interaction and meaningful contact with the suspect. That would be, first and foremost, his attending psychiatrist and/or clinical psychologist. Next would be the couple who took him into their home—James and Kimberly Snead. This is where the investigative trail begins, which will ultimately lead to the top Operation Gladio C decision-makers. Nikolas Cruz’s Last Caretaker: James Snead was a RETIRED MILITARY INTELLIGENCE ANALYST

Immediate and overwhelming reaction by the Democrats

The reaction by Democratic politicos at every level, liberal MSM talking heads, progressive ringleaders throughout urban America, as well as left-wing hate groups and other Soros-funded NGOs to this particular MCE is like no other. It’s as though a chorus of protest demanding new gun control laws was orchestrated for months in advance to be sung in unison across the land.

This unusually coordinated reaction alone is enough to arouse deep suspicions that these collaborators were all put on notice about this MCE. Given that their stated goal is to remove the 2nd Amendment, they are actually co-conspirators guilty of the highest form of treason. After all, the NWO globalist cabal would have a field day once gun rights were abolished. The American Republic would be transformed into a tyranny overnight.

Let’s be clear: the rampage across America by gun-hating liberals has been so fierce and so unrelenting since the Florida shooting that their reaction alone ought to be a dead giveaway. This tragic massacre was engineered so that they could hijack the mass shooting and use it to, at the very least, take the assault weapons off the streets. The odds are quite astronomical that almost every one of these mass shootings was committed by an AR-15 (not by the shooter). In the present case, it was an “AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle” that Cruz allegedly used.

And the Mockingbird Media’s premier organ of propaganda — The New York Times — is always here to remind us of this “AR-15” common denominator among so many mass shootings over the years (see the following excerpt). As if on cue, the NYT editorial page writers will then follow up with so many screeds against assault weapons even though it was the FEDs who planted the AR-15 at the crime scene in the first place.

“Newtown. San Bernardino. Las Vegas. Sutherland Springs. And now, Parkland. Five of the six deadliest mass shootings of the past six years in the United States. In each of them, the gunman had an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle.”

(Source: The New York Times article In Florida, an AR-15 Is Easier to Buy Than a Handgun)

The best rebuttal thus far to the NYT’s familiar gun-grabbing fanaticism is Trey Gowdy’s recent admonition: Trey Gowdy: “Show Me a Law That Will Prevent the Next Mass Killing (Video)

Special Note:

It’s no quirk of fate that the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is where this brazen psyop and black operation was carried out by the Operation Gladio C perps. For the non-Floridian, Marjory Stoneman Douglas was the state’s first “declared” feminist, fiercest environmentalist and one of the original “social justice warriors” when they really did good work. Most significantly, Stoneman Douglas was known as the advocate who saved Everglades National Park, sometimes known as The Swamp. She protected the massive swamp from being drained by the developers who were determined to build there. Are we to believe that this particular high school’s namesake was not quite intentionally chosen for political purposes?! Parkland, Florida is also located in ultra-liberal Broward County, where the blue runs as deep as anywhere in the Deep South. The critical point here is that the agents of the Very Deep State execute these black ops with explicit purpose and multiple goals. Every detail is nailed down for maximum effect (See how this massacre was purposefully carried out in Trump’s back yard of his Mar-a-Lago resort and retreat). The occult symbolism is especially chosen to send a message to all who are aware. (Read more at: Florida’s Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre: Ritual Sacrifice and Occult Symbolism) Often times these are subliminal messages which will reach a much greater [SOCIALLY ENGINEERED] audience , that can then be deliberately triggered at the appointed time. Do you now see how the Florida psyop was a fastidiously designed scheme by those who run Operation Gladio C?

Conclusion

The American Republic is under dire threat. The US citizenry is facing challenges that are so daunting and formidable they must be confronted sooner than later. The POTUS himself now finds himself between a rock and hard place with no wiggle room. In fact…

Trump has only ONE response to the ongoing soft coup being run by rogue elements within the U.S. Intelligence Community—A Military Response!

The barrage of assaults by the Very Deep State via Operation Gladio C are now occurring so fast and furiously, they must be addressed in a decisive manner. Not to do so will seal the fate of this constitutional republic. Is their any patriot who does not yet agree that Deep State’s Seditious Lawlessness Demands Immediate and Vigorous Prosecution?

Therefore, the time has come for the DOJ to step up to the plate. President Trump must “drain the swamp” as he committed to do. He can start with shutting down the FBI. Because Operation Gladio C is fundamentally a covert military operation, the U.S. Armed Forces will be compelled to form the military tribunals necessary to administer the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Then, as Commander-in-Chief, the prez can lock up the perps at Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

The Bottom Line:

Operation Gladio C

must be terminated,

before it terminates US!

State of the Nation

February 17, 2018

Author’s Note

Since the very day that this Florida MCE was staged, the Left has taken advantage of it to reignite their long-running gun grab. The nation is now experiencing an unparalleled groundswell of anti-firearm fervor. The hardcore Bolsheviks behind this highly organized protest movement know they must seize the day. The only way they can hope to launch their Purple Revolution is to sufficiently disarm the Right.[3] Hence, they are rapidly inciting their revolutionistas to get ready for insurrection. Momentum is quickly building against assault weapons which is creating an explosive situation nationwide. Unless something much bigger changes the public discourse fast, the purple revolutionaries will capitalize majorly on this engineered psyop. The sanctuary cities and states are especially vulnerable to being subjected to new unconstitutional gun laws in one scenario.

How did this high school student give a perfectly prepared speech to the media on gun control right after Florida shooting? (Video)

Editor’s Note

Every American patriot only needs to consider the highly restrictive gun control laws that were enacted in Scotland after the Dunblane school shooting and in Australia immediately following the Port Arthur Massacre. The Dunblane mass shooting took place on 13 March 1996; the Port Arthur massacre occurred from 28–29 April 1996. It quickly became obvious to gun owners worldwide that these two efficacious psyops were staged within two months of each other with purposeful political design (à la Operation Gladio C).

