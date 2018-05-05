Syria’s Bashar al-Assad: The Well-Hidden Back Story

How one man’s courage triggered the

collapse of the British American Empire

Syrian President Predictably Demonized By All The Usual Suspects

State of the Nation

Just how reviled is President Bashar al-Assad by the Western powers who maniacally push for regime change in Syria?

So reviled that the U.S. Intelligence Community has been disseminating the utterly absurd and obviously false accusation that “Assad created ISIS”.

Can the CIA-instigated whisper campaign get any more repugnant and ridiculous than that?

Historical record tells the true story

The Assad government has a well established history of treating the Syrian people well. To hear the Syrians tell their story, Bashar al-Assad is nothing short of a living saint. In fact, the effusive adulations of his presidency are as common as the accolades from those who know him personally.

Al-Assad’s wife Asma — who was once called “A Rose in the Desert” — is equally lauded for her noble leadership and virtuous qualities. She is not only the beloved first wife of Assad, she’s also considered the mother of the Syrian people. The following revealing article was written about her just before the Arab Spring was carried out by the Zio-Anglo-American Axis.

President Assad has been elected president 3 times since he first took office in 2000. The most recent election was held in 2014 where he again won by a landslide vote of 88.7% (See graphic below).

Prior to that election, Assad won two back-to-back referendums by extraordinary demonstrations of support.

“On 10 July 2000, Assad was elected as President, succeeding his father, who died in office a month prior. In the 2000 and subsequent 2007 election, he received 99.7% and 97.6% support, respectively, in uncontested referendums on his leadership.”[1]

These indisputable historical facts speak for themselves.

Assad was never a ‘tyrant’ or a ‘butcher’ or a ‘despot’ as labelled by the crazed leadership of the Zio-Anglo-American Axis. In reality, he was quite the opposite.

This inconvenient fact of Middle Eastern life is why the MSM organs of propaganda have had to work so hard to smear him. They know that they must spew as much falsehood as necessary to completely destroy his stellar reputation and ruin his great legacy.

KEY POINT: In light of the fact that Assad has always been elected by overwhelming majorities, it’s evident that the seditious Syrian opposition was bought and bribed by foreign entities such as the C.I.A., MI6 and MOSSAD. It’s also apparent that the Syrian rebels were actually Wahhabi extremists recruited in Saudi Arabia and Al-Qaeda terrorists bussed in from everywhere else who were paid by KOS sheiks.

The Neocon Zionists have demonized Assad nonstop in order to stage a transparently fake Civil War. Only in this way could the perps get away with overthrowing his government by transporting thousands of paid terrorists and mercenaries into Syria. This CIA-directed color revolution was just another George Soros-incited regime change approved by Barack Obama and carried out by the U.S. Intelligence Community and Hillary Clinton’s State Department.

The real back story to the US-manufactured Syrian War is the very reason why Emailgate blew up and was never properly investigated or prosecuted. How could they possibly “LOCK HER UP”; they would take down the whole bloody system at the same time. This massive and monolithic criminal conspiracy coordinated by the Obama administration is the single biggest story on the planet today. Just how big?

“Emailgate, Servergate, Benghazigate, Syriagate, Libyagate,

ISISgate and Clinton Foundationgate all intersect to expose

a massive and unparalleled conspiracy of criminality and

corruption in the U.S. Federal Government.” “Emailgate is not only about the lawlessness of the entire Obama Administration, it’s also about the creation of the Islamic State, the funding if ISIL and the arming of ISIS.”

(Source: Why the Clinton Emailgate Scandal is so HUGE)

Nevertheless, even with the Zionist smear campaign running 24/7 for nearly seven years, the mendacious vilifiers have only made a minor dent in Assad’s chivalrous armor. It seems that his own people only believe what they have experienced from his magnanimous leadership. As a result, the shameless Zionists have resorted to intensifying his vilification, even at the risk of sounding (and appearing) completely insane.

What’s his secret?

Clearly, President Bashar al-Assad has bravely stood up to the West in a way that totally defies history… and logic…and credulity…and reality.

How he has successfully weathered the military invasions and personal assaults for so many years is in itself a study in what Earnest Hemingway immortalized via his novels as “grace under pressure”.

However, there are very specific reasons why Assad has made it this far and turned a certain defeat into an inconceivable victory. The following narrative reveals the four primary pillars of support which uphold his temple of inner strength, abiding valor and unshakable resolve.

What’s not conveyed in the preceding account is the reality that every person of conscience on the planet is currently pulling for President Assad and his people. Billions of souls around the globe know in their hearts that he is fighting the righteous war. That he’s courageously confronting an evil that threatens every human being.

As a result of his rare and remarkable heroism, Assad is the recipient of tremendous support, both mundane and spiritual, which permits him to not only carry on, but to prevail under highly difficult circumstances. The moral support from his own people has impelled him forward in ways that could not have happened otherwise.

Of course, truly good friends such as Putin’s Russia and Khamenei’s Iran have brought the necessary military capability to destroy the ISIS terror network that was created by NATO’s biggest military members (U.S., U.K. & France), as well as by Israel and Saudi Arabia. These same aggressor nations have predictably worked very hard to destroy Russia and Iran.

Back to Assad’s secret: he is the people’s president. He wields power for the sake of the Syrian people much like Muammar Gaddafi did in Libya. In so doing, he has endeared himself to the populace in a way rarely seen. Here’s just one example of Assad freely roaming among his people. President Bashar Al Assad Meets His People On The Streets Of Damascus (Video)

Assad tells the hard truths

Another major reason why Assad is relentlessly castigated by the mainstream media (MSM) is because he dares to tell the truth. And he does so with an understated passion that really hits home with the citizenry, as well as those listening from abroad.

The clandestine forces behind the Greater Israel project detest nothing more than raw truth like this getting to the ears of the people. Assad Speech: Why no ‘Arab Spring’ against backward, tyrannical Arab Monarchies? (Video)

Here’s another truth-telling example by Assad about the recently defunded White Helmets who falsely accused his forces of the chemical attack in Houma. Assad: Oscar-feted White Helmets are part of Al-Qaeda (Video)

When it comes to addressing MSM reporters, Assad is unusually candid in his responses to their juvenile and cynical questions. Just like Putin, he makes mincemeat of their false allegations and misleading innuendo. This reporter does nothing but squirm in his seat as Assad refutes every fake news report presented. Assad Destroys US Reporter In Interview & Exposes Zionist Propaganda (Video)

Assad’s assessments of President Trump have been especially incisive and revealing. Speaking truth to power in this manner has only brought the wrath of the American Deep State upon him. Trump is puppet of US ‘deep state,’ has no ‘own’ foreign policy – Assad

There is, of course, a much more secret back story to the genocide that was perpetrated against the Syrian Christian communities by ISIL. That the recent “Syrian Holocaust” duplicated the original Armenian genocide carried out 100 years ago in the same geographic area is no accident of fate. In point of fact, the same Zionist perpetrators set it up this way so successful was their first genocide of the indigenous Christian peoples.



Location, location, location

Assad is well aware that his country enjoys a Mideast location that is coveted by other nations around the world, not just Israel. Damascus is considered to be the oldest continuously inhabited city in the world. This distinction resulted from its location at the crossroads of the main trade routes between the East and the West.

Furthermore, Syria lies in the middle of an area with substantial oil and gas reserves. It also lies in the path of prospective oil and gas pipelines. The Mediterranean seabed off its west coast also has extensive proven energy deposits which are likewise coveted. There are other natural resources and geographic advantages for which Syria is envied by its enemies. When all of these are considered in the aggregate, it’s a wonder the NATO military powers did not attempt to conquer Syria decades ago.

What’s quite telling is that Turkey was the primary sponsor of the Armenian genocide a century ago. Erdoğan’s Turkey has again played a key role is every aspect of the present Syrian genocide. The Turkish government was acting on behalf of Western oil companies in 1915 just as the Obama administration was when Hillary Clinton’s State Department executed the regional black operation known the Arab Spring. See: Presidential Study Directive-11: The Secret Scheme That Destroyed The Middle East Via The Arab Spring

Assad is well aware of Syria’s serious location problem. The stealing of the Golan Heights during the Six-day War in 1967 underscored just how determined Israel was in expanding its borders according to the designs of the once highly secret Greater Israel project.

Assad is also cognizant of the fact that Israel controls the Trump administration and U.S. Congress. He has seen a war cabinet quite stealthily put into place since Trump’s Inauguration Day. Toward that end, Assad has watched all the peacemakers expelled from the West Wing only to be replaced by Neocon Zionist warmongers. The horrendous effects are graphically portrayed in the following article.

President Bashar al-Assad: National Hero, Regional Savior and Cultural Icon

Assad has to listen to Wicked Witch of the West Nikki Haley screech her vitriol like a shrill harpie — aimed directly at him — every time she snatches the microphone at the United Nations. He had to watch warmonger John Bolton take over as NSA from lackluster H.R. McMaster. Then Neocon warhawk Mike Pompeo replaced the conciliatory Rex Tillerson at State while “Torture Queen” Gina Haspel took over the C.I.A.

Furthermore, “Saint Bashar” has to hear war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu lie through his teeth about Syria (and Iran) just before every airstrike or missile attack Israel launches against his nation. Meanwhile, the U.S. military occupies the oil-rich northeast quadrant of Syrian territory (see map above) in spite of being viewed as an arch-enemy. Trump permits this illegal occupation despite his many promises to make peace and withdraw from the Northern Levant theater of war.

It ought to be crystal clear by now that Assad, along with President Putin, have the patience of Job. Assad’s valor and fortitude in the face of constant invasions by the Zio-Franco-Anglo-American Axis have helped transform him into a larger-than-life national hero. Should he win the long game in Syria he will likely be acclaimed as a regional savior as well.

The whole world will soon find out about “Saint Bashar”—a great leader falsely accused of war crimes that were committed by his enemies. He stood up to the British American Empire against all odds and has so far triumphed. The world needs many more Bashar al-Assads to stand up to the global bullies (e.g. US, UK, France, and Israel) who only prey on the weak and small, the powerless and defenseless.

Alawite religious affiliation

The best kept secret about Bashar al-Assad is that he is not a Mideast strongman; he acts much more like an Alawi holy man.

For generations, Assad’s highly respected family has belonged to the Alawite faith tradition which is a “syncretic sect of the Twelver branch of Shia Islam, primarily centered in Syria”.[2] Although Alawites identify as Shiite Muslims, they have beliefs and practice traditions that are borrowed from the Sunni, Christian, Gnostic and Sufi religions.

So what we see in Syria is a Shiite president, whose wife was raised Sunni, and a populace that is a mix of every religious faith under the sun—literally. Before the unlawful invasion by the NATO-backed ISIS terrorist groups, the various religious communities enjoyed excellent relations. This is why Assad (and his father Hafez al-Assad) were so respected and loved by their people. They brought peace to the land. The successive Syrian governments since 1970 sought to foster an environment marked by religious tolerance and genuine brotherhood.

You never hear about this vital aspect of Assad’s innate power—people power. That’s because TPTB do not want the global village to hear the truth about this truly righteous family. You also hardly read about Bashar the M.D. ophthalmologist who would go out of his way to save an injured bird. Nor do you ever hear about all the philanthropic work that Asma has self-sacrificially done throughout the Syrian countryside and beyond.

The truth be told, the Alawites are perhaps the only people who could lead a nation like Syria because of what a religious melting pot it is and has always been. They are looked up to as the enlightened souls who possess the necessary spiritual wisdom and political expertise to maintain order in the middle of so much Mideast chaos. They are also known for cultivating a conducive environment for commerce and trade, as well as a favorable climate for national prosperity.

Special Note

What the entire planetary civilization is now witnessing in Syria is the final battle of the “Era of Empire”. No other war of the modern era has seen such a graphic depiction of good versus evil. A noble king of a small, humble nation has taken on the arrogant emperor of a mighty empire just as David challenged Goliath (on roughly the same Middle Eastern battlefield). Lest the bystander underestimate what’s really at stake there, all should be aware that the world community of nations is but a single false flag attack away from the hot phase of World War III.[3] Therefore, as the U.S. Navy continues to assemble warships in the eastern Mediterranean, extreme and uninterrupted vigilance has never been so imperative. SOS: Major False Flag Ship Attack on U.S. Navy in Mediterranean Planned as Pretext for World War III

Zionist warmongering & Armageddon

It ought to be abundantly clear why the Zionist warmongers are attacking Assad’s Syria with a vengeance. First of all, he makes them all looks bad—VERY BAD! A righteous leader inevitably shows just how bad his corrupt and criminal peers really are. Such a predicament eventually leads to pangs of jealously which are acted out when the opportunity presents. Welcome to the Syrian War!

The Neocon Zionists have done an amazing job of keeping these truths about President Assad and his family from making it to the mainstream media. They really do not want the world to know what an awesome couple has led Syria because they are determined to implement their regime change. They are obsessed with replacing a hugely popular and democratically elected leader with a U.S.-installed puppet who will allow the Zionazis to steal their oil and gas.

Where this will all lead to is anyone’s guess. Verily, the forces of light are hard at work battling the forces of darkness in Syria. Hence, the many references to Armageddon are both apropos and timely. Large swaths of the Northern Levant have already been transformed into a dystopian, post apocalyptic wasteland.

The Levant and Armageddon, Syria and World War III

Perhaps Presidents Assad and Putin along with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will avert the Armageddon long planned by Christian and Jewish Zionists. Both of these pseudo-religious groups have desecrated the Holy Land to the degree where it’s now extremely challenging to experience the sacred or see the divine. Which is yet another reason why they wish to eradicate the enlightened leadership of President Bashar al-Assad from the region—he truly aspires to lead with his authentic faith unlike those who malign him daily.

Conclusion

Some folks may still wonder “how one man’s courage triggered the collapse of the British American Empire”.

Because Assad has held firm since 2011, a LOT has been exposed about the ways of Zionist warmongering.

The whole world now knows that Al-Qaeda was an American creation. And that ISIS and the Al-Nusra Front were formed, funded and armed by the Western powers. The people also know that ISIL was supported by NATO, and especially assisted by Turkey, Israel and Saudi Arabia. That the Islamic State was furtively established by the CIA, MI6, DGSE, GID and MOSSAD with the blessing of the Obama administration.

For over 7 years these irrefutable facts have leaked out into the public domain. Radioactive truths about the Greater Israel project have likewise gone viral on the Internet. So have volumes of classified information about Operation Gladio A, B and C. Who doesn’t know that virtually every terrorist attack in the Mideast (and everywhere else) is really a false flag operation conducted under the rubric of Operation Gladio.

What’s the point?

The real Axis of Evil has been exposed. And it’s not Iran, Iraq, Syria or North Korea. It’s the United States, United Kingdom, France, Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Given these highly consequential revelations, the Great Game is over. The West has lost. The reign of the Almighty Dollar has ended. The BRICS-aligned nations are ever-so-deliberately leaving the Anglo-American reservation. Once this transition is complete, the Global Economic & Financial System will be re-established and disassociated from the hegemonic British American Empire. You can thank Bashar al-Assad for that.

Bottom Line: President Assad should keep on doing exactly what he’s done up until now because it’s certainly working. Soon the British American Empire will have collapsed in broad daylight because of “one’s man’s awesome courage”.

State of the Nation

May 5, 2018

Source

[1] Bashar al-Assad

[2] Alawites

[3] THEIR FINAL SOLUTION: Dollar Collapse, Market Crash & World War 3

Reference

What the Media Won’t Tell You about Syria (Video)

___

http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=98922