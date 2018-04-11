The Whole Thing Was Staged! Everything…It’s All Fake News! But The Repercussions Will Be Very Serious! WW3?

Neocon Zionist Cabal Has Hijacked The US Government—AGAIN!

Trump Is Taking The Country To War Illegally Based On False Flag Lies

State of the Nation

Neocon Zionists

The deeper we get into April, the more apparent that a Mideast war has been planned by the Neocon Zionist warmongers. Neocon Warmongers Determined To Plunge The World Into War

Every single major world event has been staged during March Madness, as well as “April Aggression” month, to push the United States inexorably into a war with Syria. See the following report for critical background info as well as the relevant history.

The best way to understand what is truly driving the march to war, yet again, is to listen to the 4-star General Wesley Clark who alerted US back in October of 2007. General Wesley Clark: “The US will attack 7 countries in 5 years” (Video)

General Clark was referring to the same Neocon warmongers who are directly responsible for the 9/11 inside job. They are also responsible for the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Somalia, Sudan, Chad and Ukraine, as well as several others around the globe.

Just who are some of these Neocon Zionist warmongers who now occupy key positions in the Trump administration? As follows:

Enter Zionist John Bolton. And Neocon hardliner Mike Pompeo. And CIA torture queen Gina Haspel. And many other COERCED [and disastrous] appointments made by Trump. Wicked Witch of the West Nikki Haley is the worst of them. Guess who really picked her to be U.S. Ambassador to the UN? Exactly—I S R A E L !

(Source: SOS: Q-squared Delivers a Set of Serious Messages About the POTUS)

President Donald Trump

There’s no question that the POTUS has been taken over. The Neocon Zionists have been stealthily grabbing the key positions in the war-making apparatus since Trump’s inauguration.

With the appointment of hardcore Neocon John Bolton as National Security Advisor, war is now a fait accompli. See: “Bolton appointment proves that Trump is being blackmailed!”

Any objective evaluation of the president’s political life since January, 2018 clearly indicates a rapidly unfolding covert plot to corral him into a pen of compliance. The purpose is to wage war first on Syria, and then against Iran. TARGET IRAN: The Neocon Zionist Plan for an Apocalyptic War in the Mideast

The following article provides a detailed retrospective assessment that proves Trump is either the pivotal victim or a willing co-conspirator in a brazen scheme to declare war on Syria. OUTRIGHT COERCION OF THE POTUS OCCURRING IN REAL TIME

KEY POINT: It’s quite difficult to believe that President Trump is not fully aware of the false flag chemical attack allegedly staged in Douma, Syria. Although the hard proof has yet to be reviewed and/or authenticated, all of the circumstantial evidence clearly points to a highly sophisticated false flag operation carried out by all the usual suspects—CIA, MI6 and MOSSAD.

In any case, it now appears that Trump is perfectly willing to become a stone-cold war criminal on behalf of Israel. WAR CRIME: Trump Vows To Unlawfully Bomb Syria Because Of False Flag Chemical Attack

Douma

It’s of paramount importance to understand that the obviously transparent false flag chemical attack at Douma is only alleged to have taken place. Testimony is even being sought from those who have asserted that the chemical assault was actually faked and filmed 200 miles away. Was the Douma false flag chemical attack actually staged 200 miles away in Idlib?

At this point in time, there’s no concrete evidence that such a gas attack even occurred on 7 April 2018 in Douma. There have been plenty of fake news reports in the mainstream media about the event, but not a single piece of corroborating evidence has thus far been presented.

KEY POINT: If the globalists can stage false flag mass shootings and bombings

throughout the USA in broad daylight, imagine how easy it is for them to execute

them in a war zone like Syria. Given the fog of war, pulling off such a deception

is a cakewalk.

As far as “Cui bono?” is concerned, it’s clear that only Israel benefits from this ridiculous false flag operation. President Bashar a-Assad had neither the means nor the reason to gas his own people. Nor would Russia or Iran support such an attack.

However, it’s the Neocon Zionists who had the most to gain from this outright deception of the world community of nations. The same bad actors are deeply embedded in the American Military-Industrial Complex; hence, they will also financially gain to a great degree. False Flag Chemical Attack In Douma Staged So Neocons Can Justify Invasion Of Syria

Greater Israel project

There’s no question that Neocon Zionists in the Trump administration have doubled down on their pet project of establishing Greater Israel. “Greater Israel”: The Zionist Plan for the Middle East

Quite unfortunately for the POTUS, he is their chosen point man. Only the American political establishment and military leadership possess both the power, the means and the will to sufficiently destroy the Middle East to create Greater Israel.

Is this why Trump was really selected by the power elite who are committed to a One World Government headquartered in Israel?

There is nothing more important to the warmongers than conquering the entire Levant. Forcing the indigenous peoples of the Northern Levant from their ancestral lands has been a priority ever since the first Iraq War. The Syrian War illustrates this highly orchestrated strategy as well as any other engineered armed conflict in the region. Syrian War Lies and the Greater Israel Project

The 9/11 false flag terrorist attacks only emboldened the same perpetrators to steal more lands, especially Iraq based on the bogus WMD claim. The CIA-directed Arab Spring significantly advanced this criminal enterprise to overthrow governments and steal even more territory. See: Presidential Study Directive-11: The Secret Scheme That Destroyed The Middle East Via The Arab Spring

Israel

As always, United States foreign policy is directed by the Zionists in Tel Aviv. Nothing happens in the Middle East unless first approved by the Likud Party leadership. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has basically taken control of the Trump administration via a clandestine network of US-Israeli dual citizens, infiltrators from AIPAC, Mossad agents, and sayanim ‘volunteers’. Even Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is a serious member of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, as well as a close friend of Netanyahu.

With this knowledge, it’s easy to understand why Israel was the first to conduct airstrikes on the airbase in Homs, Syria right after they themselves helped coordinate the gas attack. The false flag operation was specifically carried out as a pretext for the planned destruction of the airbase by Israel. It must have represented a perceived threat to the ever-anxious Israeli government.

“By way of deception thou shalt do war.”

— Mossad Motto

Quite suspiciously, the Douma black operation took place exactly one year after Trump launched 59 cruise missiles on the Shayrat Airbase in Syria in response to another false flag sarin gas attack blamed on Assad. It was well-known at that time that Trump was merely doing the bidding of Israel; in other words committing a war crime for Israel’s sake. TRUMPAGEDDON: The Real Back Story Behind U.S. Missile Attack On Syria

Conclusion

The entire planetary civilization now stands at the precipice of world war.

The prime mover behind so much armed conflict is the Neocon Zionist cabal.

There is only one way to terminate their multi-decade war crime and terrorism spree.

Each of the co-conspirators must be apprehended post-haste and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

There is no other way but to remove every Neocon Zionist from the U.S. Federal Government as each has proven to be a menace to society. This initiative ought to be taken in earnest before these criminally insane psychopaths completely destroy the American Republic.

State of the Nation

April 11, 2018

N.B. President Trump is now powerless to accomplish this necessary task. Regardless, it’s the civic responsibility of every U.S. citizen to clean house before it collapses.

___

