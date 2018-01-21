FISAgate: The Democratic Party is finally over, Deep State in a free-fall collapse

Why did the Democrats really shut down the government?

Because of the “FISA Memo”.

“The Democrats really had no alternative.

They had to force this government shutdown

because of the highly radioactive “FISA Memo”.

When that memo is released, it will take down

the Democratic Party for good. This thing is

so BIG it will likely cause Deep State to collapse.

There are now so many crimes and so much

corruption to cover up that it’s impossible to

hide it all.”

— Veteran Political Analyst

State of the Nation

FISA Memo

Compared to the unparalleled political fallout guaranteed with the publication of the FISA Memo, the 2018 government shutdown is a walk in the park for the Democrats.

Just how radioactive is the FISA Memo? As follows:

“Explosive”, “Shocking” And “Alarming” FISA Memo Set To Rock DC, “End Mueller Investigation”

It’s very important to note that this engineered government shutdown has been correctly memed as Sen. Chuck Schumer’s shutdown. See: ‘SCHUMER SHUTDOWN’ BEGINS!

For the uninitiated, the “FISA Memo” will expose so much naked criminality and corruption on the part of the Democratic Party that it may very well end their little party—forever!

The outright collusion between Democratic leaders and the DOJ, FBI and Obama administration reflected their collective intention to overthrow the incoming Trump administration by any mean necessary.

The many Deep State co-conspirators executed like clockwork to subvert democracy, such was their sheer desperation to kill Trump’s presidency in order to cover up their 8-year crime spree led by Obama.

Truly, the “FISA Memo” is that damning where it concerns the conspiracy to commit felony crimes by high-level officials and political appointees who are mostly Democrats and agents of Deep State.

VIDEO: FISA Memo Shows Multiple Felonies by FBI, CIA & DOJ

FISAgate

In fact, there are so many Democrats directly involved in this scandal — FISAgate — that they are hoping the government shutdown will distract the American people from what many experts have called highly organized sedition. Others have labelled their reprehensible schemes as treason against the American Republic.

In any case, when the “FISA Memo” is finally released, and it will be eventually, Nixon’s Watergate will look like jaywalking compared to Obama’s FISAgate. Without even an iota of restraint, these misguided politicos have perpetrated crimes never seen in U.S. history.

That’s not to say that this kind of illicit conduct hasn’t gone on before in the highest echelons of the U.S. Federal Government. The key point is that, if such clear-cut violations of federal statutes have occurred in the past, they were never disclosed to the American people.

#ReleaseTheMemo

There are very good reasons why #ReleaseTheMemo has gone more viral than anything else in 2018. See: #ReleaseTheMemo Goes Viral

That’s because the FISA Memo has been throughly vetted by the concerned congressional investigators and committee members, and it’s contents are deemed to be as explosive and incriminating as anything ever seen on Capitol Hill.

What distinguishes the FISA Memo from so many other scandals is the existence of so much hard evidence of official misconduct and serious wrongdoing. This pattern of unprecedented lawlessness, which was rampant under Obama, especially reveals the workings of Deep State. How the FISA memo can take down Deep State

It’s as though the white hats in government made a very conscious and collective decision to allow the Obama-era appointees and Clinton loyalists to collaborate in carrying out their criminal activity. The more time they were all provided to perpetrate their misdeeds, the more rope they were given to hang themselves along with their countless co-conspirators.

Deep State in a free-fall collapse

As the quote above emphatically states:

“This thing is so BIG it will likely cause Deep State to collapse.

There are now so many crimes and so much corruption to

cover up that it’s impossible to hide it all.”

Every profoundly corrupt government inevitably reaches a point where it begins to collapse under the weight of its own crimes against the citizenry and transgressions against the nation.

That’s exactly where the American Republic is at this very moment. The FISA Memo revelations have simply pushed the imperative reformation of the U.S. government beyond the point of no return. Likewise, many other radioactive disclosures have been made which have irreversibly exposed Deep State.

Because there is no putting this genie back in the bottle, the relatively little unwanted exposure that Deep State received during the 2016 election cycle was just enough to significantly diminish its power and influence. After all, even a little bit of sunlight is a great disinfectant.

However, and it’s a H U G E “however”: that there is no question TPTB permitted this whole D.C. drama to be staged in the first place. Therefore, the $64,000 is: Why did the top-tier controllers really allow FISAgate to be blown wide open?

Answer: The Most Important Thing To Know About The Classified FISA Memo (Video)

Conclusion

There can only be one conclusion to this exceedingly melodramatic turn of events. That they are being used to further distract We the People from much more serious happenings.

There are so many things jumping off day-to-day on the headline news channels that you know TPTB that control Deep State are doing something even more nefarious behind the scenes. Diversionary tactics like this are their primary MO. So is the obvious misdirection that they now use at every opportunity.

The bottom line: Keep your eyes wide open, and your ear to the ground. Because Deep State will do everything in its power to prevent its “free-fall collapse” by distracting the American people with another 9/11-scale event. Nonetheless, just like their controlled demolition of Building #7, once that button has been pushed….

Moral of the story: “What goes around comes around.”

State of the Nation

January 21, 2018

___

http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=92971