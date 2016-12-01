The Untold Back Story Behind The Nonstop Fake News About Russia

The Mainstream Media Spews More Anti-Russian

Propaganda Than Ever And Then Calls Alt Media

Truth ‘Fake News’ Whenever It Concerns Russia

State of the Nation

The Mainstream Media (MSM) has become so stuck in their groove of generating naked propaganda against Russia that they have become incapable of recognizing the facts.

Clearly, Putin’s Russia has done more to advance the cause of world peace than any other nation this century. President Vladimir Putin himself has worked tirelessly to promote harmonious international relations around the globe. He has done his level best to use diplomacy and political solutions to humanely resolve every geopolitical hotspot on the planet.

And, yet, the so-called leaders in Washington, London and Tel Aviv only act to thwart Putin’s every effort. They have posed every obstacle they can against establishing a durable peace in Syria. These misguided autocrats have done the same in the Ukraine, making sure that Kiev remains a thorn in Russia’s side, both figuratively and literally.

The fact of the matter is that all the MSM knows how to do these days is disseminate utterly “fake news”. Then they accuse the truth tellers and writers of doing what they actually do 24/7—report falsehoods and tell lies. This is the unvarying MO of an extremely dangerous group of criminally insane psychopaths. They really have no conscience, and completely lack a moral compass.

Wherever the MSM sees truth being uttered, they reactively go into attack mode. The utterance of the facts, after all, makes them look very bad. Hence, the MSM has developed the new strategy of labelling every Alt Media new outlet as “fakes news” websites.

What follows is a 13-part series on Putin’s Russia and related topics. And especially Russia’s true role in spreading peace throughout the world today. These narratives are exactly what the MSM rails against, so perhaps it’s time to spread these essays around the Internet. It’s time for the truth about Putin’s Russia to be told loud and clear.

Part I — The Latest and Biggest Battle Between East and West Converges in the Ukraine

Part II — Locus Of Global Power Shifts From The West To The East

Part III — Vladimir Putin’s Russia: Perfect Foil To The Anglo-American Axis And Their New World ‘Order’

Part IV — Anglo-American Axis Wages Financial/Economic War Against Russia

Part V — WORLD WAR III: Anglo-American Axis vs. BRICS Alliance

Part VI — Putin’s Russia: Nemesis of the New World Order

Part VII — The USA: Military Arm Of The New World Order

Part VIII — STRATFOR Chief Reveals Zio-Anglo-American Plot For World Domination

Part IX — Prometheism: The Backbone of the NWO Strategy to Isolate and Conquer Russia

Part X — Putin Goes Ballistic In Syria, Obliterates The USA’s Secret ‘Mideast Strategy’

Part XI — Putin’s Russia Relentlessly Attacked By Deep State

Part XII — It wasn’t Russia that tried to fix the 2016 U.S. presidential election; it was the British.

Part XIII — What’s really behind all the fabricated anti-Russia hysteria?

SOTN strongly recommends that this critical series be disseminated far and wide. There needs to be an overwhelming countervailing force to the MSM propaganda; otherwise, peace will lose and war will win. Humanity cannot withstand a World War III and the majority of people really do want peace and brotherhood.

December 1, 2016