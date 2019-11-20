Deep State’s Impeachment Coup Much More Than Overthrowing Trump….

COLD CIVIL WAR RAGES

WITH NO END IN SIGHT

The Left vs. the Right

State of the Nation

The New World Order Globalist Cabal has conscripted the American Left to destroy the Right, overthrow the Trump administration and terminate the American Republic.

The nation has reached the edge of the precipice with absolutely no way out but one.

With each passing day, the vast chasm that divides the Left from the Right only grows deeper and wider.

In point of fact, liberal America has in fact already separated from conservative America.

Ultra-liberal states such as California, New York, Oregon, Massachusetts, Washington, Vermont and Connecticut have essentially gone their own way, never to see a Republican majority again.

The purposefully engineered mass migrations from states like California (via firestorm geo-terrorism) and New York (via hyper-regulation and over-taxation) to traditionally red states like Colorado and Virginia have turned those and other states blue.

This high organized conspiracy to liberalize every state in the nation in now proceeding at warp speed. Once each statehouse is ruled by the communist Democrat Party, it will not make any difference who sits in the Oval Office.

Civil War

A cold civil war has been raging across the country since the day President Trump declared his candidacy in June of 2015. That war is now intensifying with each passing day of the impeachment inquiry. This is taking place with purposeful design… and according to the clandestine New World Order agenda. The NWO globalists know that the United States cannot be conquered by foreign powers, but can easily be felled from within.

Most of the mass shootings that now occur weekly are actually stealth attacks against specific targets designed to gut the Second Amendment in those liberal states such as California, which harbor so many political traitors (e.g. Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi & Chuck Schumer) and corporate criminals (e.g. Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg & Jack Dorsey).[1] These Gladio-style mass casualty events are not only assaults on our rights and liberties, they are also terror attacks on our communities.

Passing infanticide laws that legalize the outright murder of newborns as they have done in New York, Virginia and Illinois is yet another withering attack on American society, the consequences of which have been devastating. Any repugnant government that permits the killing of defenseless newborn infants puts the entire nation at great risk. And so the bluest states have, as many others eventually will! These represent only some of the treasonous ways in which this cold civil war is being surreptitiously fought by the NWO globalists.

KEY POINT: The CIA-directed coup by impeachment is perhaps the most egregious illustration of this rapidly unfolding civil war. That a rogue, ultra-liberal Congressman has completely taken over the House and commandeered his own illicit impeachment inquiry does not bode well for the future of the U.S. citizenry. If the POTUS can be railroaded by such a flaming traitor so quickly — FOR ALL TO SEE — where does that leave the rest of us?! Were the American people to understand that there is a specific warmongering agenda which Schiff is furtively implementing, would they not hang him in the public square yesterday? See: The Secret Back Story Behind the Outright Treason of Adam Schiff

However, there’s a much more serious problem that is “quite HUGE” which must be acknowledged and responded to before it’s too late.

Here’s the real problem….

Trump is not only battling a highly entrenched Deep State that aggressively thwarts his every presidential initiative, he’s also fighting a liberal judiciary nationwide that overturns his every directive. Trump is also surrounded by spies and spooks of every stripe stealthily positioned throughout the West Wing. He can’t even trust the staff of his own vice-president. See: Trump disses Pence aide Jennifer Williams after impeachment testimony

Of even greater importance, Trump faces daily a Democrat Party hellbent on carrying out a soft coup between now and the 2020 election. Every single Democrat in office has been enlisted by the tyrannical DNC and ordered not to relent for one moment in their blistering attacks on Trump’s domestic and foreign policies, executive orders, and other White House endeavors. What’s even more perilous for the POTUS are the unrelenting character assassination attempts that transpire hourly. Each one serves to disparage him so that he will be rendered unelectable, so the DEMs thinks.

But the real problem is that even if Trump wanted to drain the swamp, his hands have been tied by those who really own and operate the Executive Branch of the U.S. Federal Government. This is the “real problem”.

Sometimes known as the International Banking Cartel, powerful crime family syndicates such as the Rothschilds and Rockefellers, as well as the Military-Industrial Complex, use their tremendous power of the purse and military, respectively, to manage and manipulate the POTUS however it best advances their narrow interests. No POTUS can withstand these overwhelming influences, and if they really try to, the vast array of agents of the pervasive Deep State (i.e. Committee of 300 operatives, CFR members, Bilderbergers, Trilaterals, etc.) will pose an indomitable countervailing force.

Herein lies the “real problem”, people.

Presidential authority has been systematically attenuated over many decades and parceled out all over the US government so as to prevent a change-agent POTUS from making any meaningful changes. Hence, the Oval Office really functions as a prison wherein the president sits behind bars with handcuffs on while being gagged and blindfolded. The ongoing impeachment inquiry farce portrays this grim reality in living color.

Not only that, but because of the degree of the spying and surveillance that the POTUS is subjected to daily, he can be easily set up by the intel community, and especially by those traitors whose only desire is to topple Trump.

Where’s this all going?

Even if Trump wins 2020, what can be done realistically when the “barbarians are inside the gate” as they have been for several decades.

Rooting out the countless co-conspirators is nearly impossible because of the forces who are actually behind their purposeful placement and power-grabbing.

Russia

There’s an old saying: “As Russia goes, so goes the United States.”

Except that when destiny comes knocking on America’s door as it did when the Soviet Union collapsed during the early 1990s, it will be much more dramatic and so much messier.

In Russia, all President Putin had to do was arrest and imprison Mikhail Khodorkovsky for 10 years, and the rest of the oligarchs fell right in line. Those who did not hightailed it to either London, Tel Aviv or New York City.

KEY POINT: Whereas Russia is a massive agrarian society of small towns and villages in a very large country, the United States is a much smaller country with many more cities that are populated and run by the elites. Where Putin’s Russia may have had 40 to 50 major oligarchs to deal with, Trump has thousands many of whom are unknown multi-millionaires who can make a LOT of mischief.

Here in the USA, were Trump to arrest George Soros, just another subversive bagman and globalist bankster in the employ of the Rothschild Crime Family, who would take notice. Deep State now controls so much of institutional America that Soros sitting in Guantanamo would barely register a blip on the radar screen.

Now if Trump were to carry out a mass arrest of the top Deep State leadership, to include the CEOs of Big Tech and Big Social Media, everything would change in a heartbeat. However, he would still be confronted with an extremely corrupt criminal justice system that would let go the Democrat and Deep State turncoats as quickly as his AG had them arrested and jailed.

This is why there’s only one way out for the prez as well as for the entire Patriot Movement who are also under various assault:

It ought to be abundantly clear to every patriot that the only way President Trump will be able to establish military tribunals is with the full force and moral support of the Patriot Movement squarely behind him. This extraordinary measure is necessary if Trump is to adequately defend the American Republic against so many enemies both foreign and domestic. And, particularly to save the country from transparent and dangerous traitors like Adam Schiff.

Conclusion

Every nation reaches a defining moment when the body politic is forced to choose to be a nation existing under the rule of law, or a banana republic run by petty tyrants. That a massively corrupt and criminal Adam Schiff can commit so many crimes IN BROAD DAYLIGHT, and get away with them DURING PRIME TIME, indicates just how beyond the beyond the country has gone.[2]

The USA has never seen so many tyrants and despots operating everywhere throughout the U.S. Federal Government as well as various statehouses. This ever-worsening predicament, if left unaddressed, will inevitably lead to the final collapse of the American Republic.

For these and many other very good reasons, President Trump must restore the rule of law with all deliberate speed. A failure to do so between now and Election Day will spell disaster for him personally as well as for the nation-at-large.

Therefore, the first major step toward protecting the national sovereignty and maintaining territorial integrity of the Republic is this: Soros Must Be Arrested, Prosecuted and Imprisoned to Prevent a Hot Civil War. The rest of the traitors can likewise be apprehended and incarcerated at Guantanamo while awaiting their swift military justice.

Until the numerous coup plotters, Deep State co-conspirators and low-level perpetrators feel the jaws of justice, only lawlessness and anarchy will reign across the land. Isn’t that why the Obamanation was created in the first place to carry out more Ordo ab chao?

State of the Nation

November 20, 2019

Source

[1] ADAM SCHIFF: Dangerous Traitor, Reckless Warmonger and Criminal Politician

[2] ADAM SCHIFF: Deep State Agent, Serial Leaker and Traitor to the Republic