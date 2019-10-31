OVERTHROW IMMINENT! American Republic Under Withering Assault by Communist Coup Plotters

It all comes down to 2020.

Actually, it all comes down to what happens between now and Election Day.

“Only a massive and continuous demonstration

of patriotic people power can stop this naked

communist rebellion inside the Beltway. However,

Trump must first arrest the coup plotters before

his window of opportunity closes forever. If a

violent civil war is to be avoided, the POTUS

must remove the Congressional leaders who

are mounting this coup d’état which can go

violent at anytime. Otherwise, many good folks

will die needlessly and/or suffer greatly.”

— Intelligence Analyst & Former U.S. Military Officer

State of the Nation

The Republic is in grave danger!

Trump must act to avert a very messy and violent civil war.

First, let’s take a close look at these stark realities, which will inform this highly consequential analysis.

Number 1: The Democrats will do everything in their power to prevent a 2020 victory for Trump.

Number 2: Deep State will do whatever they can to remove Trump from office before Election Day.

Number 3: The DNC is working very hard to steal every 2020 election in sight in order to secure majorities in both the Senate and the House.

Number 4: Should all of the 2020 election thefts by the Democrat Party occur as planned, they will own both the Executive and Legislative branches of the U.S. Federal Government

Number 5: In view of that great concentration of power, the Democrats will lock down the country faster than you can say G U N _ C O N T R O L .

Number 6: Once that happens, the Democrat Party will show its true colors as the communist arm of the New World Order globalist cabal that already owns and operates the European Union as a totalitarian superstate.

Number 8: In the wake of the dissolution of the American Republic and establishment of an essentially communist USSA, the American people will be subjected to the unprecedented collective oppression and personal indignities that always take place with totalitarianism. It will be: “Welcome to Amerika!”

Number 9: Once that occurs, the despotic USSA will become folded under the rubric of the North American Union along with Canada and Mexico. This is why Trudeau was reinstalled in Ottawa after the NWO globalists just stole the Canadian elections: See: TRUDEAU WIN FIXED? Everything points to stolen Canadian election

Number 10: The real dangers that lurk around Trump are now so many and so stealthy that it’s nearly impossible for him to know who he can trust. The endless procession of betrayers involved with IMPEACHMENTgate has shown that he has to reconstitute his entire administration. That can only be done after the arrests are made and all the perps are snitching on each other. See: Deep State riles up the anti-Trump mob for a lynching

In light of these ongoing and other critical developments, it’s incumbent upon the Patriot Movement to expeditiously take back the country from those who have stolen it over several decades. In the absence of this urgent initiative for 2019 and 2020, things will deteriorate nationwide at warp speed. Every state will be insidiously transformed into condition not too unlike the lawless and ruined Left Coast.

The Trump card

The single best thing that President Trump can do to avert such a low-intensity civil war is to make a VERY bold move like President Putin did when he arrested Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Russia’s richest man at the time and owner of YUKOS—the Federation’s largest oil company.

Toward that end, all Trump has to do is follow the Putin playbook on quelling the oligarch insurgency as follows:

What Putin did was arrest, prosecute and imprison the Russian oligarch who was the primary tool of the Rothschild Crime Family and International Banking Cartel. Mikhail Khodorkovsky was essentially used to steal much of Russia’s oil wealth via Yukos Oil Company. Through this criminal enterprise he became the richest man in Russia and 16th richest man in the world. By decisively incarcerating Khodorkovsky for 10 years, Putin effectively thwarted a planned revolution that would have completely torn Russia apart.

With this crucial understanding, the single best wrench to throw into the NWO machinery that is moving across the country like a juggernaut is the arrest of notorious international criminal and arch-communist George Soros.

Such an audacious counter-coup measure by Trump would immediately unnerve all of the other closet-communist oligarchs who basically run Corporate America with an iron fist. If this decisive move against George Soros does not put the coup plotters on serious notice, the POTUS can get busy arresting the other globalist traitors listed below.

KEY POINT: Just look at the way LGBT Mafia-man Tim Cook rules Apple, slave-driver Jeff Bezos terrorizes Amazon, financial hitman Jamie Dimon corrupted JPMorgan Chase, social media despot Mark Zuckerberg lords over Facebook, Deep State technocrat Satya Nadella manipulates Microsoft, tyrant Jack Dorsey dominates Twitter, unscrupulous ‘Google bros’ Larry Page and Sergey Brin totally control Alphabet, dictator Susan Wojcicki menaces YouTube, crazy-man Elon Musk traumatizes Tesla, Pedogater Bob Iger perverted Disney, economic hitman Lloyd Blankfein corrupted Goldman Sachs, etc., etc., etc. Each of these CIA-owned corporate titans runs their respective corporate entities as though they were Orwellian prisons in an American Gulag Archipelago.

If putting these brazen oligarchs in prison jumpsuits does not terminate this ongoing Purple Revolution, the president can arrest the real movers and shakers such as the Obamas, the Clintons, the Bidens, the Podestas, as well as Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Rosenstein, Mueller, McCabe, Rice, Pelosi, Schiff, Schumer, Nadler, etc.

When any or all of these stone-cold traitors to the Republic is put behind bars, the whole communist plot will collapse in a New York minute.

KEY POINT: There’s one other compulsory initiative that the POTUS must undertake post-haste. The Mainstream Media Must Be Shut Down — ASAP! The first thing the C.I.A. does when conducting a regime change is either take over the media or shut down the uncooperative press. In the present case, the CIA’s Mockingbird Media is blatantly leading the revolution inside the Beltway and, therefore, it must be shut down until order is restored whereupon it should be completely taken over. This increasingly urgent undertaking is non-negotiable; for whoever controls the mainstream media controls the destiny of the USA. See: Corporate Media Now Poses Existential Threats To The American Republic

November 3, 2020 deadline

The bottom line here is that President Trump must conduct these high-profile arrests sooner than later. The closer they occur to Election Day, the more he risks the accusation of unlawfully seizing power to set up a permanent dictatorship.

This perception must be avoided if Trump is to receive the necessary respect of the U.S. Armed Forces, federal law enforcement agencies as well as state, county and local law enforcement departments.

Given the fact that The Communist Purple Revolution Rages Inside the Beltway at this very moment, the American people who are true patriots will side with the POTUS.

The Democrats, liberals, progressives, leftists, progressives, socialists, communists and bolsheviks are cowards of the highest order, and they will ALL cower in fear after their treasonous leaders have been exposed and disposed of.

This is why it’s absolutely critical for Trump to avert hostilities by taking out their seditious leadership. The AntiFa thugs and Black Lives Matter goons only show up with their violent MO because they are paid to by the likes of Soros & Company. So, by cutting off the head(s) of this American Bolshevik Revolution, the muscle won’t know what to do or where to go or when to do it.

Then, the Trump administration can really get busy rounding up all the Deep State co-conspirators, rogue CIA, NSA & DIA agents, MSM provocateurs, Corporate collaborators, NGO operatives and purge them from the ranks of the U.S. Federal Government. However, it’s the turncoats in the White House, and especially within the West Wing, who need to be frogmarched off the premises before they do even more damage to the nation.

As for the criminal proceedings against so many high-level traitors, there are very good reasons why the Criminal Justice System is wholly inadequate to execute swift and successful prosecutions … and why military tribunals are the only way to go.

Military tribunals are especially required to prosecute the Deep State criminals, rogue Intel & SS agents and Shadow Government perps who are conducting this soft coup against the POTUS. But why military tribunals? Because those traitors practically own and operate the U.S. Criminal Justice System, that’s why!

(Source: MILITARY TRIBUNALS: Why They Are Absolutely Necessary)

Proof of Treason

Not only is there hard evidence proving treason at the highest echelons of the US government, there is ample proof confirming a veritable crime wave that started with the Obama administration.

That unparalleled crime wave only gets worse by the week because of the number of extreme Left-wing VIPs who are deeply caught up in the treasonous activity. As the noose is tightened daily around their necks due to their own transparently seditious behavior, they all get more desperate to avoid their respective doomsdays. These perpetrators will now do whatever is necessary to remove the threat in the Oval Office — ANYTHING !

The latest phase of this mutinous crime spree began when Deep State Democrats Staged Fake ‘Whistleblower’ Complaint to Orchestrate Impeachment Hoax.

That’s really a Democrat scandal known as UKRAINEgate which precipitated from a much more nuclear scandal known as CROWDSTRIKEgate: A Massive Deep State Scandal that Will Collapse the Democrat Party. This is essentially why the DEMs are determined to overthrow Trump. They know that have no choice if they are to stay out of prison for the rest of their natural lifetimes.

The Deep State and DNC and FBI and CIA criminal conspiracy known as CROWDSTRIKEgate is so radioactive because the evidence will show the DNC leadership planted forged evidence on their own servers, which they then used to start the utterly fake RUSSIAgate investigation. This single crime of treason is why they just voted to impeach Trump.

Hence, Trump has ’em all by the short hairs. All of Deep State will crash and burn in a day and a night by following the damning evidence produced by CROWDSTRIKEgate. Some political analysts have written that this was all a set-up so that Trump could corner his hapless quarry leaving them no way out but to gnaw each other to a grisly death. As follows:

Which is precisely why the Democrats are now exposing themselves as an incorrigible cabal of criminally insane psychopaths. Truly, Trump derangement syndrome doesn’t explain even a fraction of the extreme psychopathology now being exhibited by the Democrat side of the U.S. House of Representatives and their numerous agents popping up everywhere.

Not only have they all gone stark raving mad, they really don’t care that the whole world is watching their never-ending psychotic episode. Wow! Just WOW ! ! !

Conclusion

There are only 12 months between now and the single most important election in U.S history. As the subtitle above stated:

It all comes down to 2020.

Therefore, President Trump needs to step up to the plate like never before. These hardcore bolsheviks won’t hesitate to JFK him if they feel that’s their only way out. If the NWO globalists owned and operated the C.I.A. in 1963, imagine their grip on that foreign-controlled and forever-subversive entity in 2019.

The whole lot of them has been so hopelessly ponerized that the only solution is ultimately “The Final Solution”.[1] That’s right, these hardened psychopaths need to be dispatched to the waterless region for an eternity or two with immediacy.

BEWARE: The New World Order cabal has already shown that they will not relinquish their pernicious and rapacious hold on the American Republic. Because of this grim reality, the globalist cabal entrenched throughout the USA must be dealt with swiftly and severely. The most dangerous traitors ought to be hung live on the Internet as an example to any future insurrectionists, both here and abroad.

President Trump is in the best position to see this through. If he doesn’t act, and act decisively, what will stand in front of the United States of America is what George Washington warned US about when he shared His Vision of the American Republic’s Destiny.

The primary means by which the most chilling part of Washington’s vision will be inflicted on the USA is explained in detail here: OPEN BORDERS & ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION: A Highly Organized Communist Plot to Destroy the USA.

This is exactly why the Democrats have fought Trump tooth and nail to prevent the funding of the border wall. This is, after all, Deep State’s primary scheme of furtively building their secret mercenary armies in country that have been cunningly drafted over years to subvert the Republic.

Now, with this vital knowledge, what is the Patriot Movement willing to do … … … TODAY? Right here and now. This is where where we really are, folks! And yet very few know the true state of affairs. That’s why these CIA-coordinated regime changes are always successful, no one knows what’s happening right in their midst. They even got away with JFK and that was almost 60 years ago.

It’s imperative, therefore, to get this info out there — FAR AND WIDE — in order to thwart this “imminent” soft coup. Any attempts at a violent overthrow can be dealt with more aggressively by the POTUS without fear of all the usual recriminations.

State of the Nation

October 31, 2019

Source

[1] PONERIZATION: How the American Republic was taken over by political cliques of criminally insane psychopaths