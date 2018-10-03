OCTOBER SURPRISE 2018: A Whole Month of “Shock and Awe”

Just watch what happens…

between now and Election Day.

State of the Nation

The context

The 2018 midterm elections are the most consequential in U.S. history.

Both sides are in a “Must Win” predicament.

If the Democrats lose big, they risk becoming not only irrelevant but extinct because of their profoundly anti-American platform and criminal past…and seditious present…and treasonous future. In light of the Kavanaugh scandal, the Republicans now know that the Democrats have become downright dangerous and a direct threat to all white, conservative men. Were the Democrats in the position to completely eliminate the Republican Party, they would do it; hence, the GOP is facing a very real existential threat.

If the Republicans lose big, the Democrats will re-arrange the playing field in such a way that virtually guarantees their total domination for at least a generation. The DEMs have no choice but to proceed in this manner because their naked criminality must be covered up or else they risk extinction. And that can only be accomplished when they hold a solid majority in all 3 branches of government. Only in this way can the Democrats suppress the cache of incriminating evidence that the Republicans possess.

Should the Democrats somehow be successful in consolidating power in an ironclad way, the Republicans will be politically incapacitated. The DEMs will do everything in their power to ensure that the GOP wields no real power or influence in the US government henceforth.

The unparalleled Kavanaugh saga and Blaseygate scandal reflect just how desperate the Left is to achieve their nefarious ends. Like all political bolsheviks, they don’t care what anyone thinks about how they carry out their revolution. All they care about is winning…at all costs.

The Left

It’s entirely true that the Left has been socially engineered over decades to mount a full-blown insurrection against the Right at this appointed time. Like any communist insurgency, they have been hard-wired to first destroy American society just like Lenin did in Russia and Mao did in China.

KEY POINT: The Democrat Deep State agenda all along was to take over the American Republic, first by stealth, and then by violent revolution. However, they did not anticipate a Trump presidency and have therefore amped up the revolutionary fervor way before its time. In so doing, they have perilously exposed themselves in ways that are quite extraordinary by any measure. Their many desperate moves show that all of their NWO plans are in trouble. Accordingly, now the perps themselves are also in BIG trouble!

Manchurian Candidate Barack Obama was specifically installed by George Soros & Company to do the same—to lay the foundation for the Obamanation—a godless, morally depraved, anarchic movement without conscience. That New York City and San Fran/LA have been transformed into a 3rd millennium “Sodom and Gomorrah” proves this point.

Unlike the Right, the Left is faced with the exceedingly effective wrecking ball of ex-developer Donald Trump. Every day of Trump’s term the legacy of Obama is further demolished, as it should be. Hence, the Left has developed a great resolve to stop the rapidly evolving demolition.

Remember, the key part of the cultural marxist agenda is to strip Americans of their right to bear arms. The gun control movement has picked up a lot of steam and is now achieving its unconstitutional goals state by state. Draconian gun control is the number one goal of Cultural Marxism, as it’s the only way they can take the whole place over. See: Soros-funded ‘National Gun Control Movement’ is all about starting an American civil war

The Right

As for the Right, should they fail to stop the swiftly unfolding coup d’état, they will surely lose their voice (as the social media magnates have conspired to ensure)… as well as their staunchest defender in the White House.

The stakes have never been higher for the Republican Party. Clearly, the GOP has the most to lose should the midterms bring them a reversal of fortune. Moreover, in this extremely hostile political climate, a decisive loss at the polls for the Right would mean their certain “death and destruction”.

The Democrats have shown their true colors as never before and it’s now evident that they will take no prisoners. That’s where the Republic is at this very moment. The patriot movement is under massive assault each and every day by Deep State. All of the organs of government will be put in the service of shutting down the Right if the Democrats take back control of the House and the Senate.

Every Patriot and Nationalist, Conservative and Christian, Tea Partier and Libertarian, Independent and Republican, Militiaman and Gun-owner will turn into hunted prey under a future Democrat administration. They know that the patriotic and religious among US cannot be allowed to flourish, or even exist, lest they seek to slow down la revolución.

See: Political Bolsheviks Planning Mass Executions of Conservatives — Report

Therefore, it’s incumbent upon the Right to stop the left-wing madness and progressive insanity, once and for all. Not only are 2nd Amendment gun rights being taken away by Democrats in municipal leadership city by city, free speech is under withering assault nationwide. Day after day, the First Amendment is whittled away at by Deep State and their agents in government and operatives in Big Tech.

KEY POINT: It’s crucial to understand that the Left will not give up their “Sodom and Gomorrah”. They would rather be run over a cliff like lemmings than see their Obamanation be further devastated by the POTUS. The Right must grasp the dire significance of this stark reality. While it’s completely irrational and insane, it’s true and must be responded to appropriately.

Conclusion

It’s going to get very interesting this October and beginning of November.

Everything is stacking up for a series of October Surprises with a few “Shock and Awes” to boot.

How can it be any other way in view of what’s truly at stake for both parties. Because both are going for broke, nothing but fireworks will be seen in the political firmament. The Kabuki theater inside of Beltway will intensify like never before. Therefore, we can expect to witness multiple manufactured events that shock the collective consciousness as they stun the American conscience.

It’s quite likely that the social and economic spheres of life will also see some highly consequential events. Exactly what form they will take is hard to predict, but they will be over-sensationalized by the mainstream media in order to distract from the coming liberal crime wave.

Special Note: You know all the people who for years have said: “I don’t do politics.” Or, they say: “I never vote.” Or, “We refuse to get involved with ugly politics it’s so dirty.” Well, guess what, that’s exactly how we got here! (The globalists planned it that way so they could more easily trigger civil wars and revolutions to create their New World Order out of the chaos.) When the citizenry neglects its most basic civic duty — holding the government accountable every step of the way — we end up with utter chaos in Washington, D.C., and everywhere else. What’s the point? If you don’t get involved — some way, somewhere, somehow, with someone — there won’t be a Constitutional Republic to live in anymore. Whether you vote this coming election or join other patriots in posting truth on the net; whether you release a thousand flaming arrows every day into the Deep State castle like SOTN does or Tweet your own counter-revolution; whether you produce fact-based news reports on YouTube or disseminate real news via Facebook, just do something. We have arrived at the critical moment to take back our government from the traitors who are holding it hostage. Otherwise, this generation will become more well-known for what it did not do in the nation’s greatest moment of need since the American Civil War. Yes, it’s really that serious and much more!

Bottom Line : The Democrats have demonstrated, unequivocally, why they should never again be permitted to hold the reins of power. They have proven themselves to be dangerous to the extreme. The Left has become a haven for agents of chaos and provocateurs of violence. What must be done with them is still subject to very serious discussion. The liberal lawlessness unleashed by Obama still hangs over the country like a dark cloud. Perhaps the silver lining is that these covert communists and raving socialists, cultural marxists and political bolsheviks are exposing themselves in an unprecedented fashion so that they can be dealt with once and for all. In any event, law-breaking leftists must be removed from positions of power and influence at every level as the state of California graphically depicts.

State of the Nation

October 3, 2018

