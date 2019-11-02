SOMETHING IS VERY WRONG! “Not one prosecution, or even an arrest, of a single swamp creature!”

“What Are They Waiting For?” DOJ’s Inaction Allows Swamp Creatures To Run Wild and Impeach Trump!

“Not only has the Swamp NOT been drained,

there are more swamp creatures than ever

inside the Beltway and the dirty rats,

especially, are quickly spreading across

America.”

— Intelligence Analyst & Former U.S. Military Officer

SOTN Editor’s Note: There should be little doubt that it’s impossible to know who President Trump can trust to implement his MAGA agenda and follow through on his campaign promises.

The single most important and necessary pillar of his political platform was his promise to drain the swamp.

To date, this has not happened even to the smallest degree. Trump has been prevented from doing so at every turn by forces both hidden and conspicuous.

Because of this stark reality, the POTUS has now been impeached by the same criminal cabal who comprise the most fetid and putrid part of the swamp inside the Beltway.

How, pray tell, can Trump possibly carry out any agenda when Deep State operatives and rogue CIA agents are lurking all over the West Wing waiting to set him up like this: IMPEACHMENTgate: The Scandal Is Much Worse & Plot Much Thicker Than Anyone Knows

Law Enforcement seriously lacking

The most critical appointment any POTUS will ever make is the U.S. Attorney General.

When Trump appointed William Barr, there was hope that the new AG would drain the swamp in a way that fired Jeff Sessions was determined not to.

However, things are not progressing nearly fast enough — IF THEY ARE REALLY PROGRESSING AT ALL — at the DoJ. Lots of talk and absolutely no prosecutions on countless actionable offenses committed by numerous Democrat traitors, RINO turncoats and Deep State coup plotters.

Because of this DoJ inertia, Trump has, once again, been put on the defensive—BIG TIME!

Not only is his entire administration deliberately being backed up against the wall, the globalists are systematically thwarting Trump’s every move. Even worse, the many institutional coup co-conspirators are planning an outright overthrow in the not-too-distant future. As follows:

The $64,000 question

All of these crazy and transparent communist conspiracies to topple Trump beg the question:

Why hasn’t AG Barr acted yet?

Really, why has Barr not made even a single move to take out those who are committing treason IN BROAD DAYLIGHT? Who are perpetrating seditious acts with seemingly total impunity, and for everyone to see?

We pray that the answer to that question is not explained by the following exposé:

State of the Nation

November 2, 2019

N.B. What follows is the very perceptive message recently emailed to SOTN that triggered this extremely serious discussion.

So far Trump, Barr, Giuliani, Sekulow, Durham and the rest of his supporters have done a poor job IMO of defending Trump.

They have let it all go way too far with only a minimal response that has let the Dems gain enormous momentum. I was at the gym and watched MSNBC and CNN destroy Trump and make him seem totally guilty. The public is not engaged and can easily be misled by these presstitutes!

Exculpatory evidence is ignored such as this info about the Vindman family and their ties to weapons running: “The other brother of the Vindman spy twins (two Russian-speaking Jews in the West Wing, one of which is the “Ukraine Whistleblower”),

I will not be surprised to learn they are Chabad Jews based on where they were raised in Brooklyn.

Anyway, the stakes have been raised, the pot is growing bigger by the day with both sides “all-in” and the MSM doing little to call their bluff. That includes FOX which is protecting the VDS* interventionist wars and who applauds things like Trump bombing Syria based on lies about Assad or the phony Baghdadi killing!

*VDS = Very Deep State

Webb appears to be going as deep as anyone, with Yoichi Shimatsu and Robert David Steele and SOTN also outing the Swamp.

— Veteran Political Analyst & Previous POTUS Candidate