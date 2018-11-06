Proof of Election Fraud Comes Pouring In

MASSIVE ELECTION FRAUD FROM ENTRUST, THOMA BRAVO, AND CLINTON
The researchers are in the mines today and finding lots of ongoing election fraud. Push this out into your network. We will add updates to this page as the reports come in.
ALERT: Michigan Voting System Compromised
Michigan-gov-sos Elections. (Accessed Nov. 06, 2018). Michigan Secretary of State Elections Website, DigiCert, Thoma Bravo. MX Toolbox.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-11-06-Michigan-gov-sos-046707-127-1633-00-Elections-Secretary-of-State-Website-DigitCert-Thoma-Bravo-MX-Toolbox-accessed-Nov-06-2018.pdf
ALERT: Pennsylvania Voting System Compromised
SOS.STATE.PA.US. (Accessed Nov. 06, 2018). Pennsylvania Secretary of State Election Website, ENTRUST, Thoma Bravo, Chertoff. MX Toolbox.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-11-06-SOS.STATE.PA.US-Pennsylvania-Secretary-of-State-Elections-Website-ENTRUST-Thoma-Bravo-Chertoff-MX-Toolbox-accessed-Nov-06-2018.pdf
ALERT: Colorado Voting System Compromised
SOS.STATE.CO.US. (Accessed Nov. 06, 2018). Colorado Secretary of State Election Website, ENTRUST, Thoma Bravo, Michael Chertoff. MX Toolbox.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-11-06-SOS.STATE.CO.US-Colorado-Secretary-of-State-Elections-Website-ENTRUST-Thoma-Bravo-MX-Toolbox-accessed-Nov-06-2018.pdf
ALERT: Ohio Voting System Compromised
Ohio’s State Election Computer’s digital security keys are controlled by Hillary Clinton too, just like Florida’s
SOS.STATE.OH.US. (Accessed Nov. 06, 2018). Ohio Secretary of State Election Website certificates. MX Toolbox.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-11-06-SOS.STATE.OH.US-Ohio-Secretary-of-State-Elections-Website-CloudFlare-Baltimore-CyberTrust-DigitCert-Thoma-Bravo-MX-Toolbox-accessed-Nov-06-2018.pdf
Definitive Proof that Hillary Clinton controls the digital security keys for the Florida election results . . . from Ireland!
Emergency call to all White Hat Patriot Network Engineers to stop third parties from rigging the vote tallies in your state
