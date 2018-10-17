Khashoggi Assassination Plot Exposed





The gruesome details of the Khashoggi assassination conspiracy speak volumes.

Such a horrific killing with all the grisly details are rarely reported by the mainstream media (MSM) except by purposeful design. See: ‘They Cut Him Up While He Was Still Alive’: Grisly Details Of Saudi Journalists’ Killing Emerge

There are several co-conspirators involved in this [ALLEGED] shocking murder of a journalist who worked for The Washington Post—an institutional pillar of the CIA’s Mockingbird Media.

Each co-conspirator’s relationship to each other is crucial in understanding the plot.

What is even more critical to correctly understand this op are the actions taken and words spoken by each VIP during and after the alleged murder in the Saudi Arabian consulate. (We really don’t know if Jamal Khashoggi was really killed, nor may we ever know with certainty even if the Saudis admit to it.)

Cui bono?

Those who had the most to gain from Khashoggi’s death include the following parties:

• Khashoggi was a self-avowed champion of the Palestinian cause. He strongly reiterated his deep commitment recently; hence, he would be considered an arch-enemy of Israel.

• Khashoggi was writing exposés on KSA and especially about the naked tyranny of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS); hence, he became a feared opponent of the regime in Riyadh.

• Khashoggi was a deep intel insider with direct ties to the CIA (a known contractor), the MOSSAD, MI6 and the Saudi GID (General Intelligence Directorate). As such, he was privy to all the state secrets and was increasingly perceived as a loose cannon by the International Intelligence Community. His articles published in the WashPo were becoming more revealing by the month.

• Khashoggi was closely associated with “Prince Turki who was the director of the Mukhabarat, the Saudi state intelligence apparatus”. It’s quite likely that whatever Prince Turki knew about the false flag terrorist attacks of 9/11 where it concerned the direct involvement of Saudi Arabia, so did Khashoggi. TPTB could simply no longer trust him with that highly radioactive 9/11 information.

Ten days before the 9/11 terror attacks on New York City, in which some 3,000 Americans died, Prince Turki retired from his post as head of Saudi intelligence. It was an abrupt departure, well before his tenure was due to expire.

(Source: Did Saudis, CIA Fear Khashoggi 9/11 Bombshell?)

• Khashoggi was becoming more and more unpredictable after the summary arrest and lengthy detentions of so many Saudi Arabian princes, generals and other VIPs by the Crown Prince. He was known as the one progressive journalist and covert intelligence operative who could be counted on to plead their case in the court of public opinion, which he did with great stealth and strategy.

• Khashoggi experienced the extreme rightward shift into Wahhabism that was being advocated by MBS under the propaganda cloak of liberalizing Saudi Arabia’s barbaric image. He knew well that MBS said one thing, but then acted in the opposite manner. The savage war on Yemen, the oppressive siege of Qatar, the unparalleled arrest of the Saudi heavyweights, the uptick in beheadings and the crackdown on all protest movements, especially female protesters, moved Khashoggi to criticize the Crown Prince from a very high MSM platform that has never been done before by a longtime KSA insider.

• Khashoggi was no friend of Israel and saw that the MBS slyly maneuvered the KSA into an intimately close partnership with the apartheid state of Israel (and against the Palestinians). He was all too aware that deals had been made at the highest levels in Riyadh and Tel Aviv to permit the advancement of the Great Israel project to the great disadvantage of Muslims throughout the Levant and beyond. This profound betrayal alone by MBS pushed Khashoggi over the edge and caused him to cross fault lines never crossed before by a high-ranking Saudi whistleblower.

KEY POINT: There are carefully hidden reasons why Saudi Arabia suddenly made common cause with Israel against Iran that have nothing to do with Tehran’s nuclear program. As follows:

(1) The House Of Saud: It’s Jewish Origin And Installation By The British Crown

(2) Is The ‘Saudi’ Royal Family Jewish?

(3) The Jewish roots of the Saudi Royal Family

As for “Who done it?”

Just like the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, when enough power-players among the power elite pass the verdict on any given individual, that person is neutralized post-haste. Does it really make any difference how or where or when? These are all incidental facts that often have no relation to the real perps or why they did it.

The operative words are always “Who?” and “Why?” Everything else is either wholly irrelevant or totally inconsequential.

Again, just like JFK, Khashoggi had a LOT of folks after him—really powerful and influential people, each one of whom could order such a high-profile hit and cover it up successfully.

Not only are we talking about the entire U.S. intelligence Community, but also the British, French, Israeli and Saudi Arabian intel communities. In addition to those powerhouses, there is also the KSA regime, the Israeli government, the U.S. government, as well as the British and French governments. All of them — WITHOUT EXCEPTION — were deeply involved in the highly coordinated execution and cover-up of the state-sponsored terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Therefore, they all have an overwhelmingly strong interest to suppress 9/11 truth. This data point alone was enough to get Khashoggi killed a thousand times over.

Isn’t this why there is so much media sensationalism about the brutal way that the Saudi journalist was killed and then cut up into pieces? In this way they are sending a message to every other wannabe whistleblower who plans on blowing the real 9/11 conspiracy wide open. That’s also why they executed Kennedy in broad daylight; to send a message loud and clear to all truth speakers with a high platform. Such truth-telling will not be tolerated by The Powers That Be.

KEY POINT: Just like President Kennedy was assassinated for many different reasons with the support of numerous power-brokers across the planet (Here are just 10 of those reasons.), so, too, was Jamal Khashoggi liquidated with multiple motives. Likewise, where the prime mover against JFK was Israel, it’s also quite likely that Tel Aviv ordered the Khashoggi hit.

The Back Story

Were the truth to be told, the unvarnished back story to the elaborate Khashoggi assassination scheme reads like a Jason Bourne novel, although Jamal Khashoggi does not by any means cut the profile of a Matt Damon. Nevertheless, this entire saga is so tangled and tortuous that a whole series would not do it justice. Not only does it implicate some of the biggest military powers on Earth, clearly each of the leading nations of Anglo-American Axis played a key part in this covert operation. As follows:

Then, just when the researcher thought that they had a handle on what really went down in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on 2 October 2018, an ex-CIA case officer floats the following hypothesis: Did Zionists Execute King Salman and MBS and Set the Khashoggi Killing Up?

Because of the responses of the Trump administration, the KSA regime, and Turkey, it’s quite apparent where each stands on this highly trumpeted crime against an American-based journalist. Whereas it appears that Deep State is highly offended by the alleged murder, the many former CIA officials who helped orchestrate the 9/11 cover-up via their organs of propaganda throughout their Mockingbird Media seem to be relieved that 9/11 will truth stay hidden…for now. For both sides of Deep State — Democrat and Republican — had a hand in that dastardly black operation against the American people.

Rogue CIA Psyop

This still unfolding story has all the markings of a classic CIA psyop.

Not only are all the bad actors playing their parts perfectly in this global melodrama, the cynical purposes are becoming more evident by the day. Clearly, all the Trump-hating rogue CIA elements (read: John Brennan types) are behind this seditious plot.

The seamless collaboration between the Mockingbird Media and the U.S. Intelligence Community is particularly telling. The stunning details pouring out every day is like watching the BEST SOAP OPERA EVER.

Really, since when would the government of Turkey be able to produce the audio of the actual killing of a journalist in real-time (his Apple watch couldn’t even connect through the frequency-opaque consulate walls).

When the CIA’s premier propaganda outlet — The New York Times — reports this highly radioactive info, you know it’s a heavy-duty black op in progress. Here’s yesterday’s tantalizing headline at the NYT: Audio Offers Gruesome Details of Jamal Khashoggi Killing, Turkish Official Says.

The bottom line here is that this psyop clearly has the fulling backing and participation of all the major intelligence agencies and secret services from Ankara to Tel Aviv, from London to Washington, D.C. How could it not; they’re all playing along according to a meticulously scripted plot.

Hence, it’s imperative that the real target of this black operation get with the program before they become the latest victim during the next episode.

Trump’s October Surprise

If ever President Trump got his 2018 “October Surprise” it’s Khashoggigate. After all, the Left forever schemes to overthrow Trump and will use the midterm elections to advance their treasonous agenda.

Truly, there are so many red flags with this rapidly evolving spy conspiracy you know that they’re hovering right over the HUGE target in the Oval Office (via Deep State drones).

Not only have they weaponized Khashoggigate against Trump, they have turned it into a fully armed fleet of AI-directed drones circling the White House. No matter how Trump reacts to this op, there’s another weaponized drone waiting for him and his team. Even the ever-vigilant SOS Mike Pompeo got caught trying to fake that everything was A-okay. See: Did Pompeo just get caught with his pants down in Riyadh?

Mike really thought — at that critical time — that he could somehow preserve the good-ole-boy relationship between MBS and the POTUS. Hasty photo-ops like the one above, however, only served to build a stronger case against the framed-by-the-CIA partners-in-crime. This is exactly how the plotters wanted the Trump administration to react, as there is perhaps no other response that could be so damning.

Regardless of how this pans out in the media, there is a noose being stealthily tightened around Trump’s neck. The wily strategists who wove this wicked web know precisely what they’re doing. What they don’t know is what Team Trump will do. As always, even Trump himself doesn’t know what he’ll do, which usually makes the playing of his Trump card the coup de grâce that prevents the coup d’é·tat.

Conclusion

Remember sophisticated psyops like this USA-manufactured Khashoggigate always have multiple goals and purposes. This one is so multi-layered it’s tough to tease out which are the perp’s primary objectives, and which are secondary.

The false flag operation experts and deep intel researchers who have studied 9/11 since 2001 know that Israel was the prime mover behind that apocalyptic event. And, that the Saudis were conveniently set up to be the bad guys; after all, a Saudi son — Osama bin Laden — was identified as the brains behind an operation he didn’t even know would take place. This, factoid, then gives rise to the $64,000 question: Why Saudi Arabia? Who is looking to drive a wedge between President Trump and his favorite dictator MBS? These are the questions, the answers to which will explain every major move and maneuver on the extremely dynamic global geopolitical chessboard today.

The Israeli’s determination to take down Mr. Khashoggi also cannot be discounted. It is well known throughout the world community of nations that any person in the position of real power or who wields global influence, who avidly advocates for the Palestinians, puts a target on their back. It’s true: eventually Zionist Israel will take that person down—HARD!

Lastly, there is always the “distraction, diversion and misdirection” component of massive media campaigns like this one. The hype around Khashoggi has been like no other shady character in recent memory. In point of fact, the frenzy to disseminate the sordid specifics is incomparable in MSM history. Typically the Mockingbird Media does its level best to withhold any and all substantive information. Therefore, the question must be asked: Is the Kashoggi scandal a strategically timed Deep State psyop?

As this analysis strongly insinuates, the murder of Khashoggi was either authentically staged for maximum effect or faked for maximum effect. In either case, the message is clear: Anyone from officialdom who reveals 9/11 truth is toast! Or, they are dismembered and cut up over a 7-hour period — while alive — like they said Khashoggi was.

Update

You talk about an “October Surprise” that keeps on giving; this plot just continues to thicken by the day. This is where the C.I.A. really excels in tightening the noose around their prey.

First, there’s this MSM report: US Gets $100M Saudi Payment as Pompeo Arrives in Riyadh.

Next, The Washington Post just published this little gem: WashPost: US-Saudis Working on Statement Absolving Prince in Journalist’s Death.

Then the New York Times just released the following report: US Intel Has Evidence of Crown Prince’s Involvement in Khashoggi’s Death.

What is especially bad news for the Crown Prince is this incriminating development in the murder case (if it’s really true): Suspected member of Khashoggi ‘hit-team’ dies in mysterious ‘traffic accident’ in Saudi Arabia.

If that’s not bad enough for MBS, the AP just posted this Man Linked to Saudi Crown Prince at Consulate When Khashoggi Vanished.

TMR has the distinct sense that these daily updates are going to crescendo as we approach Election Day. The October SURPRISE of 2018 to be Preceded by a September SHOCK & AWE!

October 17, 2019

Editor’s Note

When even 9/11 widows are onto this Deep State operation, you know they have some very serious PR problems, yes? See: A 9/11 Widow Uncorks on Khashoggigate

