Christine Blasey Ford, the CIA, Fusion GPS & George Soros

This needs the investigation!

Post from Reclaim America

Taken from a friend; Debi Bourke Russell

(Exceptional research!)

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford Is a Professor at Palo Alto University Who Teaches Graduate Students in Clinical Psychology and currently oversees the CIA Undergraduate Internship Program at Stanford University.

The program was developed by CIA-connected Stanford University Psychiatric Professor Dr. Frederick T. Melges. In 1985, Mr. Melges took under his care the homeless woman Lois Lang who assassinated CIA paymaster Nick Deak, whose CIA’s black operations monies was controlled by Ralph G. Blasey Jr., Dr. Christine Ford’s father.

Christine’s brother, Ralph Blasey, worked for FUSION GPS’ law firm Baker & Hostetler that just happens to be tied to the dodgy Russia dossier put together by MI6 operative Christopher Steele that was subsequently used to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign. Fusion GPS has done “work” for Planned Parenthood Hilary Clinton and the Democratic National party.

Further proof that the coup plotters that are attempting to overthrow Donald J. Trump are not leftwing communists but tied to George H.W. Bush, the former head of the CIA during the Ford Administration in the 1970s. Who also went by the name of George H. Scherf.

Debra Katz, Ford’s attorney is the vice chair of the Project on Government Oversight — a group funded in large part by George Soros and his Open Society Foundation.

She is a longtime Democratic activist and donor. Katz has, in the past, defended men accused of sexual assault by multiple women, including former President Bill Clinton and disgraced former U.S. Senator Al Franken (D-MN).

She also has ties to George Soros, according to the Washington Times, through her involvement with the Project on Government Oversight (POGO), an organization that has been directly funded by Soros’s Open Society Foundation.

POGO co-signed a letter to Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) with a variety of leftist groups demanding Kavanaugh records, according to FrontPageMag.

She is a part of the “resist” movement, the anti-President Donald Trump group.

Ford’s other brother Thomas Blasey, works at Exelis Inc. with Jill Strzok, Peter Strzok’s Mother.

One of Ford’s attorneys Michael Bromwich is the former federal prosecutor that led FBI Deputy McCabe. McCane’s GoFundMe page was set up by a Washington, D.C. lobbying firm connected to President Barack Obama, and raised over $150,000.

The Bromwich Group is a K Street consulting and PR firm headed by Michael R. Bromwich. Immediately prior to founding the firm, Bromwich served as the first director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management under President Barack Obama.

___

https://www.facebook.com/groups/499063566778857/permalink/2119542911397573