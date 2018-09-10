Globalists Triggering Regional War with False Flag Attack in Syria

The Neocons want war!

And only the American People can stop them.

Syrian Tinderbox + Neocon Arsonists = WW3 Conflagration

State of the Nation

Never in world history has such a great responsibility fallen on the shoulders of a single nation. Never have We the People been called to act with all deliberate speed to prevent the outbreak of world war.

Only the American people can end the incessant drive to World War III that the Neocon cabal is determined to trigger.

Quite unfortunately, however, Neocon Zionist warmongers control much of the mainstream media, as they do the National Security State. The powerful forces within Deep State are vastly arrayed against the U.S. citizenry. Even the Trump administration has a nest of warmongers that constitutes a full-blown war cabinet. As follows:

• US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley exposes herself as Israel Firster and warmonger

• Neocon Zionist warhawk John Bolton appointed National Security Advisor

• Neocon warhawk Mike Pompeo appointed Secretary of State

• Torture advocate and warmonger Gina Haspel appointed CIA Director

Here are other grim realities concerning America’s ever-stiffening war posture.

Deep State wants war.

The Shadow Government wants war.

The Illuminati want war.

The CFR, Trilateral Commission and Bilderberg Group want war.

The RIIA, LBMA and SERCO want war.

The Committee of 300 and Black Nobility want war.

NATO wants war.

Israel and Saudi Arabia want war.

The United Kingdom and France want war.

The U.S. Intelligence Community wants war.

The Military-Industrial Complex wants war.

Corporate America wants war.

The Neocon Zionist warhawks want war.

The U.S. Congress wants war.

Even the Trump administration is preparing for war.

(Source: THEIR FINAL SOLUTION: Dollar Collapse, Market Crash & World War 3 )

John Bolton said Iran’s government would be toppled BEFORE 2019

Then there is National Security Advisor John Bolton promising a group of rich and powerful Iranian expatriates that the Government in Tehran would be overthrown by 2019.

This is the guy — John Bolton — who has the ear of President Trump regarding all matters having to do with war-making. He also firmly believes that the Iraq War prosecuted by W. Bush was a VERY good thing.

Remember, it was also John Bolton who is one of the key architects of the catastrophic Greater Israel project scheme — “The US will attack 7 countries in 5 years” — that was famously exposed by Four Star General Wesley Clark in 2007. See: “The US will attack 7 countries in 5 years” (Video)

Here is John Bolton again advocating regime change in Iran only this time his war pitch was recklessly presented in 2018.

If President Trump has made one disastrous appointment during his term, it is NSA John Bolton. In so doing, he essentially broke his many campaign promises to work toward world peace and not wage war. Should another unconstitutional war be fought, these are the VIP investors who investments are being protected in Syria.

Syria: September 2018

All of the pieces are being painstakingly positioned on the global geopolitical chessboard in anticipation of a U.S. invasion of Syria. The Mideast battlefield is especially undergoing some major changes. Given Turkey’s recent realignment with Russia and Iran, the Western war plans have been thrown into disarray.

However, that’s not stopping the Neocon Zionist warmongers from implementing their plans for regime change in both Syria and Iran. That the American people have allowed these criminally insane psychopaths to expend blood and treasure on such an ill-fated and odious enterprise is quite difficult to comprehend.

The U.S. citizenry has already seen so many Middle Eastern wars and revolutions that were started by the C.I.A./MOSSAD and facilitated by the U.S. Military. How can the tax-paying citizens not see that yet another unprovoked war of naked aggression is being waged against an innocent populace IN THEIR NAME and WITH THEIR TAX DOLLARS. Will they permit these Neocon Zionists, who are directly responsible for multiple foreign policy failures across the planet, to further dictate a patently illicit war agenda?

It would seem that the shining righteousness of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is all that has kept him alive all these years…much less undefeated in the face of the CIA-supported ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Al-Nusra terrorist juggernaut. Why don’t the American people with conscience see that? More importantly, how would New Yorkers or Californians, Texans or Floridians feel about bombs being dropped on their homes and businesses by Syria?!

Truly, it all comes down to Syria this September and October. Either a major regional war will break out, or the Western troops will go home forever. With the Neocons in charge of Trump’s foreign policy, it looks like the former. And only because the American people gave their implied consent to yet another illegal and undeclared war of conquest. See: Why is the US military sending 100 marines to Syria? Is there a declaration of war in effect? Did Assad attack the USA?

Idlib, Syria

As for ground zero of this rapidly escalating regional war, Idlib, Syria is it. Idlib is another glaring example of the total failure of Neocon war policy. Unfortunately for Trump, this is one foreign policy fiasco he cannot afford, especially at this delicate time. Idlib Represents the Total Failure of the Neocon Zionist Control of America’s Mideast War Policy

Should he approve an unlawful invasion of Syria, the midterm elections will not go well for him. His core constituency voted for peace, not war, and they will not show up to vote in the middle of a new armed conflict. The war averse and peacemaking patriots will also be extremely offended if Trump’s justification for war is another false flag chemical attack hoax.

Trump’s war cabinet is now so desperate to implement the commands of their masters in Tel Aviv that they are literally making up stories out of thin air about an Assad-ordered chemical attack in Idlib. These pathological liars have worked out a scheme by which they will launch a pre-emptive attack on Idlib so as to protect their legions of terrorist groups. See: Nikki Haley Falsely Predicts Yet Another Chemical Attack in Syria, She Indicts Assad Before the False Flag Operation is Conducted by US Coalition

Over 10,000 al-Qaeda-linked terrorists now enjoy safe haven in Idlib because of the protective umbrella of the U.S. military. Idlib is not only a “the stronghold of the al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, as well as other radical Salafi and armed gangs’, it’s also the last bastion of rebel terror groups that act with CIA-conferred impunity. That is, until now.

Greater Israel project

Ever since Putin’s Russia first short-circuited the Western engineered Syrian War in October of 2015, the Neocons have been fuming. No matter how hard they have tried to goad the world community of nations into war in Syria, their plans have crashed and burned. Clearly, President Vladimir Putin did not enter the Syrian theater of war to lose. The Kremlin is well aware of the true design behind the notorious Greater Israel project and is quite committed to terminate it, once and for all.

Nevertheless, all the Neocons Zionists live for is the fulfillment of the ‘Greater Israel’. This is why it’s gonna get ugly — very ugly — in Syria! The warmongers will simply not accept defeat. No matter how long it takes them, they will attempt to overthrow Assad as a prelude to a takeover of the government in Tehran. Every hardcore Zionist knows that all roads lead to Tehran where it concerns the ultimate establishment of ‘Greater Israel’.

Conclusion

President Trump is now facing the greatest challenge of his term.

There’s only one right path to take.

However, Deep State has quite deliberately wedged him between a rock and a hard place with no wiggle room whatsoever.

All the intrigue that’s has been taking place in the West Wing, in the White House, inside the Beltway as well as sensationalized soft coup by the CIA’s Mockingbird Media has set him up—BIG time!

Perhaps he sees it; perhaps he may not.

His countless enemies throughout Deep State know that if he wages war, he’s toast in 2020. His base will not be happy. On the other hand, if he attacks Syria and then Iran, his close alliance with Tel Aviv will be strengthened. He knows in his heart that, were it not for the support of Israel and the wealthy Zionists is the USA, he would not be POTUS today.

Let’s see what he decides to do with this Sword of Damocles hanging over his head.

Action Plan

All true Christians and Conservatives, Patriots and Nationalists, Tea Partiers and Libertarians, Independents and Republicans are highly encouraged to pray at this critical moment. The President urgently needs clarity — moral clarity especially — more than ever before. Pray that he makes the right decision about Syria for the sake of world peace. The fate of humanity now hangs in the balance, as does the future of the planet.

State of the Nation

September 10, 2018

Source

[1] What to do about 10,000 al-Qaeda-linked terrorists in Idlib?

___

http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=103509