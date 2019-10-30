Neocons Poised To Win: Trump’s Impeachment/Removal Means More War!

Mountain View, CA

October 30, 2019

by Rich Scheck

A word of warning to all those suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome who are now gloating over the likely prospect of Trump’s Impeachment and possible removal from office.

The forces behind this highly sophisticated intelligence operation are the same as those who got rid of JFK with flurry of bullets in Dealy Plaza; succeeded in ousting the pro-detente Nixon from the Oval Office; got Daddy Bush in control of the White House after Reagan was shot in March of 1981, and who have been running US foreign policy for over 100 years!

Keep in mind that with Trump gone, Neocons and Neolibs like Hillary Clinton, John Brennan, John Bolton, Mitt Romney, Nancy Pelosi and John Kerry will prevail in their interventionist, regime change wars that the president campaigned against in 2016.

Many are ecstatic that the jerk in the White House will soon be gone. But Progressives and never-Trumpsters who despise him are actually promoting an agenda most claim to oppose and will be fully complicit in implementing the New World Order plans developed by Soros-type Globalists.

Tulsi Gabbard seems a perfect example of someone being tricked by this clever scheme. Despite bemoaning our endless regime change wars for which she is in alignment with Trump, she has already been maneuvered by peer pressure to adopt a Leftist platform on issues related to the environment and gender while also expressing her belief in suspect notions that “Russia interfered in the 2016 election” and “Osama Bin Laden attacked us on 9/11!”

Perhaps her membership in the CFR is more meaningful than most of her supporters suspect or that her willingness to sponsor gambling legislation in Hawaii that benefits Sheldon Adelson is a big clue as to what she really represents.

Anyway, the Democrats led by their team of Ukraine compromised ingrates like Joe Biden, Adam Schiff, Hillary and Nancy along with the very cooperative MSM have done a good job of providing a case for Impeachment thanks to Trump bumbling his defense by relying on Rudy Giuliani and others.

Very few besides George Webb are outlining the depth of corruption of the entire DC Swamp and the top elements within both parties who have taken advantage of the secrecy afforded to the MIC by the Cold War to exploit the public’s inherent decency and vulnerability to organized criminal activities.

The Impeachment and removal of Donald Trump will do little to constrain this dynamic while being far more likely to embolden those who have benefited so dramatically over the years from it. Once he is gone, the Pandora’s Box of more wars, more theft from the Treasury, the imposition of a Chinese type social credit system, and other authoritarian measures in the name of Agenda 21, Sustainability and The Green New Deal will be swiftly enacted by Do-Good Social Justice Warriors and their ilk.

Sadly, Trump is the only thing that stands between the triumph of the Neocons with their agenda for endless wars and the continuation of the vision of ordered liberty embedded in our Bill of Rights and Constitution.

Loaded with enormous baggage and personal shortcomings, his ability to sustain an adequate defense of these values is growing weaker by the day. Those who “love” him and trust his judgment may well be in for a huge disappointment in the near future.

The American Empire, like Rome and other great civilizations before it, is burning! As things now stand I see no reason for any optimism that it can avoid a major collapse with civil war or major social unrest on the way.

Our erstwhile enemies like Russia are fully aware of this decline with Putin deciding to forego attendance at next month’s APEC meeting in Chile because of the chaos over-taking the United States.

The prospect of the Huxwellian World of 2020 lies just over the horizon, beckoning with its dystopian vision of a future world lacking in civility, decency and the respect for freedom that was once the Hallmark of America!